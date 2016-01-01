paimon Table Function

Provides a read-only table-like interface to Apache Paimon tables in Amazon S3, Azure, HDFS or locally stored.

paimon(url [,access_key_id, secret_access_key] [,format] [,structure] [,compression]) paimonS3(url [,access_key_id, secret_access_key] [,format] [,structure] [,compression]) paimonAzure(connection_string|storage_account_url, container_name, blobpath, [,account_name], [,account_key] [,format] [,compression_method]) paimonHDFS(path_to_table, [,format] [,compression_method]) paimonLocal(path_to_table, [,format] [,compression_method])

Description of the arguments coincides with description of arguments in table functions s3 , azureBlobStorage , HDFS and file correspondingly. format stands for the format of data files in the Paimon table.

A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified Paimon table.

Here is an example of configuring a named collection for storing the URL and credentials:

<clickhouse> <named_collections> <paimon_conf> <url>http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/</url> <access_key_id>test<access_key_id> <secret_access_key>test</secret_access_key> <format>auto</format> <structure>auto</structure> </paimon_conf> </named_collections> </clickhouse>

SELECT * FROM paimonS3(paimon_conf, filename = 'test_table') DESCRIBE paimonS3(paimon_conf, filename = 'test_table')

Table function paimon is an alias to paimonS3 now.

_path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Path to the file. Type: . _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Name of the file. Type: . _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the file size is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Size of the file in bytes. Type: . If the file size is unknown, the value is . _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Last modified time of the file. Type: . If the time is unknown, the value is . _etag — The etag of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) . If the etag is unknown, the value is NULL .

Paimon Data Type Clickhouse Data Type BOOLEAN Int8 TINYINT Int8 SMALLINT Int16 INTEGER Int32 BIGINT Int64 FLOAT Float32 DOUBLE Float64 STRING,VARCHAR,BYTES,VARBINARY String DATE Date TIME(p),TIME Time('UTC') TIMESTAMP(p) WITH LOCAL TIME ZONE DateTime64 TIMESTAMP(p) DateTime64('UTC') CHAR FixedString(1) BINARY(n) FixedString(n) DECIMAL(P,S) Decimal(P,S) ARRAY Array MAP Map

Data types supported in Paimon partition keys: