Creates a temporary table of the specified structure with the Null table engine. According to the Null -engine properties, the table data is ignored and the table itself is immediately dropped right after the query execution. The function is used for the convenience of test writing and demonstrations.

Syntax

Parameter

structure — A list of columns and column types. String.

Returned value

A temporary Null -engine table with the specified structure.

Example

Query with the null function:

can replace three queries:

