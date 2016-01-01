mysql
Allows
SELECT and
INSERT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.
Syntax
Parameters
host:port— MySQL server address.
database— Remote database name.
table— Remote table name.
user— MySQL user.
password— User password.
replace_query— Flag that converts
INSERT INTOqueries to
REPLACE INTO. Possible values:
0- The query is executed as
INSERT INTO.
1- The query is executed as
REPLACE INTO.
-
on_duplicate_clause— The
ON DUPLICATE KEY on_duplicate_clauseexpression that is added to the
INSERTquery. Can be specified only with
replace_query = 0(if you simultaneously pass
replace_query = 1and
on_duplicate_clause, ClickHouse generates an exception). Example:
INSERT INTO t (c1,c2) VALUES ('a', 2) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1;
on_duplicate_clausehere is
UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1. See the MySQL documentation to find which
on_duplicate_clauseyou can use with the
ON DUPLICATE KEYclause.
Arguments also can be passed using named collections. In this case
host and
port should be specified separately. This approach is recommended for production environment.
Simple
WHERE clauses such as
=, !=, >, >=, <, <= are currently executed on the MySQL server.
The rest of the conditions and the
LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to MySQL finishes.
Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by
|. For example:
or
Returned Value
A table object with the same columns as the original MySQL table.
Some data types of MySQL can be mapped to different ClickHouse types - this is addressed by query-level setting mysql_datatypes_support_level
In the
INSERT query to distinguish table function
mysql(...) from table name with column names list, you must use keywords
FUNCTION or
TABLE FUNCTION. See examples below.
Examples
Table in MySQL:
Selecting data from ClickHouse:
Or using named collections:
Replacing and inserting:
Copying data from MySQL table into ClickHouse table:
Or if copying only an incremental batch from MySQL based on the max current id:
See Also