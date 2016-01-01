mysql

Allows SELECT and INSERT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.

Syntax

Parameters

host:port — MySQL server address.

— MySQL server address. database — Remote database name.

— Remote database name. table — Remote table name.

— Remote table name. user — MySQL user.

— MySQL user. password — User password.

— User password. replace_query — Flag that converts INSERT INTO queries to REPLACE INTO . Possible values: 0 - The query is executed as INSERT INTO . 1 - The query is executed as REPLACE INTO .

— Flag that converts queries to . Possible values: on_duplicate_clause — The ON DUPLICATE KEY on_duplicate_clause expression that is added to the INSERT query. Can be specified only with replace_query = 0 (if you simultaneously pass replace_query = 1 and on_duplicate_clause , ClickHouse generates an exception). Example: INSERT INTO t (c1,c2) VALUES ('a', 2) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1; on_duplicate_clause here is UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1 . See the MySQL documentation to find which on_duplicate_clause you can use with the ON DUPLICATE KEY clause.

Arguments also can be passed using named collections. In this case host and port should be specified separately. This approach is recommended for production environment.

Simple WHERE clauses such as =, !=, >, >=, <, <= are currently executed on the MySQL server.

The rest of the conditions and the LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to MySQL finishes.

Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by | . For example:

or

Returned Value

A table object with the same columns as the original MySQL table.

Note Some data types of MySQL can be mapped to different ClickHouse types - this is addressed by query-level setting mysql_datatypes_support_level

Note In the INSERT query to distinguish table function mysql(...) from table name with column names list, you must use keywords FUNCTION or TABLE FUNCTION . See examples below.

Examples

Table in MySQL:

Selecting data from ClickHouse:

Or using named collections:

Replacing and inserting:

Copying data from MySQL table into ClickHouse table:

Or if copying only an incremental batch from MySQL based on the max current id:

