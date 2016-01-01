mongodb
Allows
SELECT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MongoDB server.
Syntax
Arguments
-
host:port— MongoDB server address.
-
database— Remote database name.
-
collection— Remote collection name.
-
user— MongoDB user.
-
password— User password.
-
structure- The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.
-
options- MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).
If you are using the MongoDB Atlas cloud offering please add these options:
Also, you can connect by URI:
Arguments
-
uri— Connection string.
-
collection— Remote collection name.
-
structure— The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.
Returned Value
A table object with the same columns as the original MongoDB table.
Examples
Suppose we have a collection named
my_collection defined in a MongoDB database named
test, and we insert a couple of documents:
Let's query the collection using the
mongodb table function:
or:
See Also