mongodb

Allows SELECT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote MongoDB server.

Syntax

Arguments

host:port — MongoDB server address.

database — Remote database name.

collection — Remote collection name.

user — MongoDB user.

password — User password.

structure - The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.

options - MongoDB connection string options (optional parameter).

Tip If you are using the MongoDB Atlas cloud offering please add these options:

Also, you can connect by URI:

uri — Connection string.

collection — Remote collection name.

structure — The schema for the ClickHouse table returned from this function.

Returned Value

A table object with the same columns as the original MongoDB table.

Examples

Suppose we have a collection named my_collection defined in a MongoDB database named test , and we insert a couple of documents:

Let's query the collection using the mongodb table function:

or:

