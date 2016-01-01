merge

Creates a temporary Merge table. The table structure is taken from the first table encountered that matches the regular expression.

Syntax

Arguments

db_name — Possible values (optional, default is currentDatabase() ): database name, constant expression that returns a string with a database name, for example, currentDatabase() , REGEXP(expression) , where expression is a regular expression to match the DB names.

tables_regexp — A regular expression to match the table names in the specified DB or DBs.

See Also