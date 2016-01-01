merge
Creates a temporary Merge table. The table structure is taken from the first table encountered that matches the regular expression.
Syntax
Arguments
-
db_name— Possible values (optional, default is
currentDatabase()):
- database name,
- constant expression that returns a string with a database name, for example,
currentDatabase(),
REGEXP(expression), where
expressionis a regular expression to match the DB names.
-
tables_regexp— A regular expression to match the table names in the specified DB or DBs.
See Also
- Merge table engine