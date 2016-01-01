input
input(structure) - table function that allows effectively convert and insert data sent to the
server with given structure to the table with another structure.
structure - structure of data sent to the server in following format
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
For example,
'id UInt32, name String'.
This function can be used only in
INSERT SELECT query and only once but otherwise behaves like ordinary table function
(for example, it can be used in subquery, etc.).
Data can be sent in any way like for ordinary
INSERT query and passed in any available format
that must be specified in the end of query (unlike ordinary
INSERT SELECT).
The main feature of this function is that when server receives data from client it simultaneously converts it
according to the list of expressions in the
SELECT clause and inserts into the target table. Temporary table
with all transferred data is not created.
Examples
- Let the
testtable has the following structure
(a String, b String)and data in
data.csvhas a different structure
(col1 String, col2 Date, col3 Int32). Query for insert data from the
data.csvinto the
testtable with simultaneous conversion looks like this:
- If
data.csvcontains data of the same structure
test_structureas the table
testthen these two queries are equal: