hdfs

Creates a table from files in HDFS. This table function is similar to url and file ones.

Input parameters

URI — The relative URI to the file in HDFS. Path to file support following globs in readonly mode: * , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, ` 'abc', 'def' — strings.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Example

Table from hdfs://hdfs1:9000/test and selection of the first two rows from it:

Paths may use globbing. Files must match the whole path pattern, not only the suffix or prefix.

* — Represents arbitrarily many characters except / but including the empty string.

— Represents arbitrarily many characters except but including the empty string. ** — Represents all files inside a folder recursively.

— Represents all files inside a folder recursively. ? — Represents an arbitrary single character.

— Represents an arbitrary single character. {some_string,another_string,yet_another_one} — Substitutes any of strings 'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one' . The strings can contain the / symbol.

— Substitutes any of strings . The strings can contain the symbol. {N..M} — Represents any number >= N and <= M .

Constructions with {} are similar to the remote and file table functions.

Example

Suppose that we have several files with following URIs on HDFS:

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_1'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_2'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_3'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_1'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_2'

'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_3'

Query the amount of rows in these files:

Query the amount of rows in all files of these two directories:

Note If your listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use ? .

Example

Query the data from files named file000 , file001 , ... , file999 :

_path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Path to the file. Type: . _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Name of the file. Type: . _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the size is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Size of the file in bytes. Type: . If the size is unknown, the value is . _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

When setting use_hive_partitioning is set to 1, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in the path ( /name=value/ ) and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with _ .

Example

Use virtual column, created with Hive-style partitioning

hdfs_truncate_on_insert - allows to truncate file before insert into it. Disabled by default.

hdfs_create_new_file_on_insert - allows to create a new file on each insert if format has suffix. Disabled by default.

hdfs_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Disabled by default.

ignore_access_denied_multidirectory_globs - allows to ignore permission denied errors for multi-directory globs.

See Also