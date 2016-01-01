hdfs
Creates a table from files in HDFS. This table function is similar to url and file ones.
Input parameters
URI— The relative URI to the file in HDFS. Path to file support following globs in readonly mode:
*,
?,
{abc,def}and
{N..M}where
N,
M— numbers, `
'abc', 'def'— strings.
format— The format of the file.
structure— Structure of the table. Format
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
Returned value
A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.
Example
Table from
hdfs://hdfs1:9000/test and selection of the first two rows from it:
Globs in path
Paths may use globbing. Files must match the whole path pattern, not only the suffix or prefix.
*— Represents arbitrarily many characters except
/but including the empty string.
**— Represents all files inside a folder recursively.
?— Represents an arbitrary single character.
{some_string,another_string,yet_another_one}— Substitutes any of strings
'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one'. The strings can contain the
/symbol.
{N..M}— Represents any number
>= Nand
<= M.
Constructions with
{} are similar to the remote and file table functions.
Example
- Suppose that we have several files with following URIs on HDFS:
- 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_1'
- 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_2'
- 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/some_dir/some_file_3'
- 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_1'
- 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_2'
- 'hdfs://hdfs1:9000/another_dir/some_file_3'
- Query the amount of rows in these files:
- Query the amount of rows in all files of these two directories:
If your listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use
?.
Example
Query the data from files named
file000,
file001, ... ,
file999:
Virtual Columns
_path— Path to the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_file— Name of the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_size— Size of the file in bytes. Type:
Nullable(UInt64). If the size is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_time— Last modified time of the file. Type:
Nullable(DateTime). If the time is unknown, the value is
NULL.
Hive-style partitioning
When setting
use_hive_partitioning is set to 1, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in the path (
/name=value/) and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with
_.
Example
Use virtual column, created with Hive-style partitioning
Storage Settings
- hdfs_truncate_on_insert - allows to truncate file before insert into it. Disabled by default.
- hdfs_create_new_file_on_insert - allows to create a new file on each insert if format has suffix. Disabled by default.
- hdfs_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Disabled by default.
- ignore_access_denied_multidirectory_globs - allows to ignore permission denied errors for multi-directory globs.
See Also