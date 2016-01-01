generate_series

generate_series(START, STOP) - Returns a table with the single 'generate_series' column (UInt64) that contains integers from start to stop inclusively.

generate_series(START, STOP, STEP) - Returns a table with the single 'generate_series' column (UInt64) that contains integers from start to stop inclusively with spacing between values given by STEP.

The following queries return tables with the same content but different column names:

And the following queries return tables with the same content but different column names (but the second option is more efficient):