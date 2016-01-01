generateRandom

Generates random data with given schema. Allows to populate test tables with data. Not all types are supported.

Arguments

name — Name of corresponding column.

— Name of corresponding column. TypeName — Type of corresponding column.

— Type of corresponding column. random_seed — Specify random seed manually to produce stable results. If NULL — seed is randomly generated.

— Specify random seed manually to produce stable results. If NULL — seed is randomly generated. max_string_length — Maximum string length for all generated strings. Defaults to 10 .

— Maximum string length for all generated strings. Defaults to . max_array_length — Maximum elements for all generated arrays or maps. Defaults to 10 .

Returned Value

A table object with requested schema.

In combination with generateRandomStructure:

With missing structure argument (in this case the structure is random):

With random seed both for random structure and random data: