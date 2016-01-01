generateRandom
Generates random data with given schema. Allows to populate test tables with data. Not all types are supported.
Arguments
name— Name of corresponding column.
TypeName— Type of corresponding column.
random_seed— Specify random seed manually to produce stable results. If NULL — seed is randomly generated.
max_string_length— Maximum string length for all generated strings. Defaults to
10.
max_array_length— Maximum elements for all generated arrays or maps. Defaults to
10.
Returned Value
A table object with requested schema.
Usage Example
In combination with generateRandomStructure:
With missing
structure argument (in this case the structure is random):
With random seed both for random structure and random data:
Note:
generateRandom(generateRandomStructure(), [random seed], max_string_length, max_array_length) with large enough
max_array_length can generate really huge output due to possible big nesting depth (up to 16) of complex types (
Array,
Tuple,
Map,
Nested).