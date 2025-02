fuzzQuery

Perturbs the given query string with random variations.

Arguments

query (String) - The source query to perform the fuzzing on.

(String) - The source query to perform the fuzzing on. max_query_length (UInt64) - A maximum length the query can get during the fuzzing process.

(UInt64) - A maximum length the query can get during the fuzzing process. random_seed (UInt64) - A random seed for producing stable results.

Returned Value

A table object with a single column containing perturbed query strings.