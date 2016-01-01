fuzzJSON
Perturbs a JSON string with random variations.
Arguments
named_collection- A NAMED COLLECTION.
option=value- Named collection optional parameters and their values.
json_str(String) - The source string representing structured data in JSON format.
random_seed(UInt64) - Manual random seed for producing stable results.
reuse_output(boolean) - Reuse the output from a fuzzing process as input for the next fuzzer.
malform_output(boolean) - Generate a string that cannot be parsed as a JSON object.
max_output_length(UInt64) - Maximum allowable length of the generated or perturbed JSON string.
probability(Float64) - The probability to fuzz a JSON field (a key-value pair). Must be within [0, 1] range.
max_nesting_level(UInt64) - The maximum allowed depth of nested structures within the JSON data.
max_array_size(UInt64) - The maximum allowed size of a JSON array.
max_object_size(UInt64) - The maximum allowed number of fields on a single level of a JSON object.
max_string_value_length(UInt64) - The maximum length of a String value.
min_key_length(UInt64) - The minimum key length. Should be at least 1.
max_key_length(UInt64) - The maximum key length. Should be greater or equal than the
min_key_length, if specified.
Returned Value
A table object with a a single column containing perturbed JSON strings.