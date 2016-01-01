format
Parses data from arguments according to specified input format. If structure argument is not specified, it's extracted from the data.
Syntax
Parameters
format_name— The format of the data.
structure- Structure of the table. Optional. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
data— String literal or constant expression that returns a string containing data in specified format
Returned value
A table with data parsed from
data argument according to specified format and specified or extracted structure.
Examples
Without
structure argument:
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
With
structure argument:
Query:
Result:
See Also