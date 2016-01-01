Skip to main content
format

Parses data from arguments according to specified input format. If structure argument is not specified, it's extracted from the data.

Syntax

Parameters

  • format_name — The format of the data.
  • structure - Structure of the table. Optional. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
  • data — String literal or constant expression that returns a string containing data in specified format

Returned value

A table with data parsed from data argument according to specified format and specified or extracted structure.

Examples

Without structure argument:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

With structure argument:

Query:

Result:

