filesystem Table Function

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Recursively iterates a directory and returns a table with file metadata (paths, sizes, types, permissions, modification times) and, optionally, file contents.

In clickhouse-server mode, the path must be within the user_files_path directory. Symlinks inside user_files_path that point outside of it are followed, but only entries whose path (through the symlink) starts with user_files_path are returned.

In clickhouse-local mode, there are no path restrictions.

filesystem([path])

Parameter Description path The directory to list. Can be an absolute path (must be inside user_files_path in server mode) or a path relative to user_files_path . If empty or omitted, defaults to user_files_path .

Column Type Description path String Directory containing the entry (does not include the file/directory name itself). name String File or directory name (the last component of the path). file String (ALIAS of name ) Alias for the name column. type Enum8 File type: 'none' , 'not_found' , 'regular' , 'directory' , 'symlink' , 'block' , 'character' , 'fifo' , 'socket' , 'unknown' . size Nullable(UInt64) File size in bytes (for regular files). NULL for non-regular files (directories, symlinks, etc.) and on error. depth UInt16 Recursion depth. 0 for the queried directory itself and its immediate children, 1 for entries one level deeper, and so on. modification_time Nullable(DateTime64(6)) Last modification time with microsecond precision. NULL on error. is_symlink Bool Whether the entry is a symbolic link. content Nullable(String) File contents (for regular files). NULL for non-regular files (directories, symlinks, etc.). Read errors raise an exception. Reading this column triggers actual file I/O, so omit it if not needed. owner_read Bool Owner has read permission. owner_write Bool Owner has write permission. owner_exec Bool Owner has execute permission. group_read Bool Group has read permission. group_write Bool Group has write permission. group_exec Bool Group has execute permission. others_read Bool Others have read permission. others_write Bool Others have write permission. others_exec Bool Others have execute permission. set_gid Bool Set-GID bit. set_uid Bool Set-UID bit. sticky_bit Bool Sticky bit.

Only columns actually used in the query are computed, so selecting a subset of columns (especially omitting content ) is efficient.

SELECT name, type, size, depth FROM filesystem() ORDER BY name;

SELECT path, name, size FROM filesystem() WHERE type = 'regular' AND size > 1000000 ORDER BY size DESC;

SELECT name, content FROM filesystem('my_directory') WHERE name LIKE '%.csv';