filesystem Table Function
Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud
Recursively iterates a directory and returns a table with file metadata (paths, sizes, types, permissions, modification times) and, optionally, file contents.
In
clickhouse-server mode, the path must be within the user_files_path directory. Symlinks inside
user_files_path that point outside of it are followed, but only entries whose path (through the symlink) starts with
user_files_path are returned.
In
clickhouse-local mode, there are no path restrictions.
Syntax
Arguments
|Parameter
|Description
path
|The directory to list. Can be an absolute path (must be inside
user_files_path in server mode) or a path relative to
user_files_path. If empty or omitted, defaults to
user_files_path.
Returned columns
|Column
|Type
|Description
path
String
|Directory containing the entry (does not include the file/directory name itself).
name
String
|File or directory name (the last component of the path).
file
String (ALIAS of
name)
|Alias for the
name column.
type
Enum8
|File type:
'none',
'not_found',
'regular',
'directory',
'symlink',
'block',
'character',
'fifo',
'socket',
'unknown'.
size
Nullable(UInt64)
|File size in bytes (for regular files).
NULL for non-regular files (directories, symlinks, etc.) and on error.
depth
UInt16
|Recursion depth.
0 for the queried directory itself and its immediate children,
1 for entries one level deeper, and so on.
modification_time
Nullable(DateTime64(6))
|Last modification time with microsecond precision.
NULL on error.
is_symlink
Bool
|Whether the entry is a symbolic link.
content
Nullable(String)
|File contents (for regular files).
NULL for non-regular files (directories, symlinks, etc.). Read errors raise an exception. Reading this column triggers actual file I/O, so omit it if not needed.
owner_read
Bool
|Owner has read permission.
owner_write
Bool
|Owner has write permission.
owner_exec
Bool
|Owner has execute permission.
group_read
Bool
|Group has read permission.
group_write
Bool
|Group has write permission.
group_exec
Bool
|Group has execute permission.
others_read
Bool
|Others have read permission.
others_write
Bool
|Others have write permission.
others_exec
Bool
|Others have execute permission.
set_gid
Bool
|Set-GID bit.
set_uid
Bool
|Set-UID bit.
sticky_bit
Bool
|Sticky bit.
Only columns actually used in the query are computed, so selecting a subset of columns (especially omitting
content) is efficient.