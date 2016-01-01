file
A table engine which provides a table-like interface to SELECT from and INSERT into files, similar to the s3 table function. Use
file() when working with local files, and
s3() when working with buckets in object storage such as S3, GCS, or MinIO.
The
file function can be used in
SELECT and
INSERT queries to read from or write to files.
Syntax
Parameters
path— The relative path to the file from user_files_path. Supports in read-only mode the following globs:
*,
?,
{abc,def}(with
'abc'and
'def'being strings) and
{N..M}(with
Nand
Mbeing numbers).
path_to_archive- The relative path to a zip/tar/7z archive. Supports the same globs as
path.
format— The format of the file.
structure— Structure of the table. Format:
'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...'.
compression— The existing compression type when used in a
SELECTquery, or the desired compression type when used in an
INSERTquery. Supported compression types are
gz,
br,
xz,
zst,
lz4, and
bz2.
Returned value
A table for reading or writing data in a file.
Examples for Writing to a File
Write to a TSV file
As a result, the data is written into the file
test.tsv:
Partitioned write to multiple TSV files
If you specify a
PARTITION BY expression when inserting data into a table function of type
file(), then a separate file is created for each partition. Splitting the data into separate files helps to improve performance of read operations.
As a result, the data is written into three files:
test_1.tsv,
test_2.tsv, and
test_3.tsv.
Examples for Reading from a File
SELECT from a CSV file
First, set
user_files_path in the server configuration and prepare a file
test.csv:
Then, read data from
test.csv into a table and select its first two rows:
Inserting data from a file into a table
Reading data from
table.csv, located in
archive1.zip or/and
archive2.zip:
Globs in path
Paths may use globbing. Files must match the whole path pattern, not only the suffix or prefix. There is one exception that if the path refers to an existing
directory and does not use globs, a
* will be implicitly added to the path so
all the files in the directory are selected.
*— Represents arbitrarily many characters except
/but including the empty string.
?— Represents an arbitrary single character.
{some_string,another_string,yet_another_one}— Substitutes any of strings
'some_string', 'another_string', 'yet_another_one'. The strings can contain the
/symbol.
{N..M}— Represents any number
>= Nand
<= M.
**- Represents all files inside a folder recursively.
Constructions with
{} are similar to the remote and hdfs table functions.
Example
Suppose there are these files with the following relative paths:
some_dir/some_file_1
some_dir/some_file_2
some_dir/some_file_3
another_dir/some_file_1
another_dir/some_file_2
another_dir/some_file_3
Query the total number of rows in all files:
An alternative path expression which achieves the same:
Query the total number of rows in
some_dir using the implicit
*:
If your listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use
?.
Example
Query the total number of rows in files named
file000,
file001, ... ,
file999:
Example
Query the total number of rows from all files inside directory
big_dir/ recursively:
Example
Query the total number of rows from all files
file002 inside any folder in directory
big_dir/ recursively:
Virtual Columns
_path— Path to the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_file— Name of the file. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_size— Size of the file in bytes. Type:
Nullable(UInt64). If the file size is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_time— Last modified time of the file. Type:
Nullable(DateTime). If the time is unknown, the value is
NULL.
Hive-style partitioning
When setting
use_hive_partitioning is set to 1, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in the path (
/name=value/) and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with
_.
Example
Use virtual column, created with Hive-style partitioning
Settings
- engine_file_empty_if_not_exists - allows to select empty data from a file that doesn't exist. Disabled by default.
- engine_file_truncate_on_insert - allows to truncate file before insert into it. Disabled by default.
- engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files - allows to create a new file on each insert if format has suffix. Disabled by default.
- engine_file_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Disabled by default.
- storage_file_read_method - method of reading data from storage file, one of: read, pread, mmap (only for clickhouse-local). Default value:
preadfor clickhouse-server,
mmapfor clickhouse-local.
See Also