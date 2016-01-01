cluster, clusterAllReplicas
Allows to access all shards (configured in the
remote_servers section) of a cluster without creating a Distributed table. Only one replica of each shard is queried.
clusterAllReplicas function — same as
cluster, but all replicas are queried. Each replica in a cluster is used as a separate shard/connection.
All available clusters are listed in the system.clusters table.
Syntax
Arguments
cluster_name– Name of a cluster that is used to build a set of addresses and connection parameters to remote and local servers, set
defaultif not specified.
db.tableor
db,
table- Name of a database and a table.
sharding_key- A sharding key. Optional. Needs to be specified if the cluster has more than one shard.
Returned value
The dataset from clusters.
Using Macros
cluster_name can contain macros — substitution in curly brackets. The substituted value is taken from the macros section of the server configuration file.
Example:
Usage and Recommendations
Using the
cluster and
clusterAllReplicas table functions are less efficient than creating a
Distributed table because in this case, the server connection is re-established for every request. When processing a large number of queries, please always create the
Distributed table ahead of time, and do not use the
cluster and
clusterAllReplicas table functions.
The
cluster and
clusterAllReplicas table functions can be useful in the following cases:
- Accessing a specific cluster for data comparison, debugging, and testing.
- Queries to various ClickHouse clusters and replicas for research purposes.
- Infrequent distributed requests that are made manually.
Connection settings like
host,
port,
user,
password,
compression,
secure are taken from
<remote_servers> config section. See details in Distributed engine.
