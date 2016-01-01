UNDROP TABLE

Cancels the dropping of the table.

Beginning with ClickHouse version 23.3 it is possible to UNDROP a table in an Atomic database within database_atomic_delay_before_drop_table_sec (8 minutes by default) of issuing the DROP TABLE statement. Dropped tables are listed in a system table called system.dropped_tables .

If you have a materialized view without a TO clause associated with the dropped table, then you will also have to UNDROP the inner table of that view.

Tip Also see DROP TABLE

Syntax:

Example