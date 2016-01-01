SHOW Statements

Note SHOW CREATE (TABLE|DATABASE|USER) hides secrets unless the following settings are turned on: display_secrets_in_show_and_select (server setting)

(server setting) format_display_secrets_in_show_and_select (format setting) Additionally, the user should have the displaySecretsInShowAndSelect privilege.

These statements return a single column of type String, containing the CREATE query used for creating the specified object.

Note If you use this statement to get the CREATE query of system tables, you will get a fake query, which only declares the table structure, but cannot be used to create a table.

This statement prints a list of all databases.

It is identical to the query:

In this example we use SHOW to obtain database names containing the symbol sequence 'de' in their names:

We can also do so in a case-insensitive manner:

Or get database names which do not contain 'de' in their names:

Finally, we can get the names of only the first two databases:

The SHOW TABLES statement displays a list of tables.

If the FROM clause is not specified, the query returns a list of tables from the current database.

This statement is identical to the query:

In this example we use the SHOW TABLES statement to find all tables containing 'user' in their names:

We can also do so in a case-insensitive manner:

Or to find tables which don't contain the letter 's' in their names:

Finally, we can get the names of only the first two tables:

The SHOW COLUMNS statement displays a list of columns.

The database and table name can be specified in abbreviated form as <db>.<table> , meaning that FROM tab FROM db and FROM db.tab are equivalent. If no database is specified, the query returns the list of columns from the current database.

There are also two optional keywords: EXTENDED and FULL . The EXTENDED keyword currently has no effect, and exists for MySQL compatibility. The FULL keyword causes the output to include the collation, comment and privilege columns.

The SHOW COLUMNS statement produces a result table with the following structure:

Column Description Type field The name of the column String type The column data type. If the query was made through the MySQL wire protocol, then the equivalent type name in MySQL is shown. String null YES if the column data type is Nullable, NO otherwise String key PRI if the column is part of the primary key, SOR if the column is part of the sorting key, empty otherwise String default Default expression of the column if it is of type ALIAS , DEFAULT , or MATERIALIZED , otherwise NULL . Nullable(String) extra Additional information, currently unused String collation (only if FULL keyword was specified) Collation of the column, always NULL because ClickHouse has no per-column collations Nullable(String) comment (only if FULL keyword was specified) Comment on the column String privilege (only if FULL keyword was specified) The privilege you have on this column, currently not available String

In this example we'll use the SHOW COLUMNS statement to get information about all columns in table 'orders', starting from 'delivery_':

The SHOW DICTIONARIES statement displays a list of Dictionaries.

If the FROM clause is not specified, the query returns the list of dictionaries from the current database.

You can get the same results as the SHOW DICTIONARIES query in the following way:

The following query selects the first two rows from the list of tables in the system database, whose names contain reg .

Displays a list of primary and data skipping indexes of a table.

This statement mostly exists for compatibility with MySQL. System tables system.tables (for primary keys) and system.data_skipping_indices (for data skipping indices) provide equivalent information but in a fashion more native to ClickHouse.

The database and table name can be specified in abbreviated form as <db>.<table> , i.e. FROM tab FROM db and FROM db.tab are equivalent. If no database is specified, the query assumes the current database as database.

The optional keyword EXTENDED currently has no effect, and exists for MySQL compatibility.

The statement produces a result table with the following structure:

Column Description Type table The name of the table. String non_unique Always 1 as ClickHouse does not support uniqueness constraints. UInt8 key_name The name of the index, PRIMARY if the index is a primary key index. String seq_in_index For a primary key index, the position of the column starting from 1 . For a data skipping index: always 1 . UInt8 column_name For a primary key index, the name of the column. For a data skipping index: '' (empty string), see field "expression". String collation The sorting of the column in the index: A if ascending, D if descending, NULL if unsorted. Nullable(String) cardinality An estimation of the index cardinality (number of unique values in the index). Currently always 0. UInt64 sub_part Always NULL because ClickHouse does not support index prefixes like MySQL. Nullable(String) packed Always NULL because ClickHouse does not support packed indexes (like MySQL). Nullable(String) null Currently unused index_type The index type, e.g. PRIMARY , MINMAX , BLOOM_FILTER etc. String comment Additional information about the index, currently always '' (empty string). String index_comment '' (empty string) because indexes in ClickHouse cannot have a COMMENT field (like in MySQL). String visible If the index is visible to the optimizer, always YES . String expression For a data skipping index, the index expression. For a primary key index: '' (empty string). String

In this example we use the SHOW INDEX statement to get information about all indexes in table 'tbl'

Outputs the content of the system.processes table, that contains a list of queries that are being processed at the moment, excluding SHOW PROCESSLIST queries.

The SELECT * FROM system.processes query returns data about all the current queries.

Tip Execute in the console:

The SHOW GRANTS statement shows privileges for a user.

If the user is not specified, the query returns privileges for the current user.

The WITH IMPLICIT modifier allows showing the implicit grants (e.g., GRANT SELECT ON system.one )

The FINAL modifier merges all grants from the user and its granted roles (with inheritance)

The SHOW CREATE USER statement shows parameters which were used at user creation.

The SHOW CREATE ROLE statement shows parameters which were used at role creation.

The SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY statement shows parameters which were used at row policy creation.

The SHOW CREATE QUOTA statement shows parameters which were used at quota creation.

The SHOW CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE statement shows parameters which were used at settings profile creation.

The SHOW USERS statement returns a list of user account names. To view user accounts parameters, see the system table system.users .

The SHOW ROLES statement returns a list of roles. To view other parameters, see system tables system.roles and system.role_grants .

The SHOW PROFILES statement returns a list of setting profiles. To view user accounts parameters, see system table settings_profiles .

The SHOW POLICIES statement returns a list of row policies for the specified table. To view user accounts parameters, see system table system.row_policies .

The SHOW QUOTAS statement returns a list of quotas. To view quotas parameters, see the system table system.quotas .

The SHOW QUOTA statement returns a quota consumption for all users or for current user. To view other parameters, see system tables system.quotas_usage and system.quota_usage .

The SHOW ACCESS statement shows all users, roles, profiles, etc. and all their grants.

The SHOW CLUSTER(S) statement returns a list of clusters. All available clusters are listed in the system.clusters table.

Note The SHOW CLUSTER name query displays the contents of system.clusters table for the specified cluster name.

The SHOW SETTINGS statement returns a list of system settings and their values. It selects data from the system.settings table.

LIKE|ILIKE allow to specify a matching pattern for the setting name. It can contain globs such as % or _ . LIKE clause is case-sensitive, ILIKE — case insensitive.

When the CHANGED clause is used, the query returns only settings changed from their default values.

Query with the LIKE clause:

Query with the ILIKE clause:

Query with the CHANGED clause:

The SHOW SETTING statement outputs setting value for specified setting name.

The SHOW ENGINES statement outputs the content of the system.table_engines table, that contains description of table engines supported by server and their feature support information.

The SHOW FUNCTIONS statement outputs the content of the system.functions table.

If either LIKE or ILIKE clause is specified, the query returns a list of system functions whose names match the provided <pattern> .

The SHOW MERGES statement returns a list of merges. All merges are listed in the system.merges table: