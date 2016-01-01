SHOW Statements
SHOW CREATE (TABLE|DATABASE|USER) hides secrets unless the following settings are turned on:
display_secrets_in_show_and_select(server setting)
format_display_secrets_in_show_and_select(format setting)
Additionally, the user should have the
displaySecretsInShowAndSelect privilege.
SHOW CREATE TABLE | DICTIONARY | VIEW | DATABASE
These statements return a single column of type String,
containing the
CREATE query used for creating the specified object.
Syntax
If you use this statement to get the
CREATE query of system tables,
you will get a fake query, which only declares the table structure,
but cannot be used to create a table.
SHOW DATABASES
This statement prints a list of all databases.
Syntax
It is identical to the query:
Examples
In this example we use
SHOW to obtain database names containing the symbol sequence 'de' in their names:
We can also do so in a case-insensitive manner:
Or get database names which do not contain 'de' in their names:
Finally, we can get the names of only the first two databases:
See also
SHOW TABLES
The
SHOW TABLES statement displays a list of tables.
Syntax
If the
FROM clause is not specified, the query returns a list of tables from the current database.
This statement is identical to the query:
Examples
In this example we use the
SHOW TABLES statement to find all tables containing 'user' in their names:
We can also do so in a case-insensitive manner:
Or to find tables which don't contain the letter 's' in their names:
Finally, we can get the names of only the first two tables:
See also
SHOW COLUMNS
The
SHOW COLUMNS statement displays a list of columns.
Syntax
The database and table name can be specified in abbreviated form as
<db>.<table>,
meaning that
FROM tab FROM db and
FROM db.tab are equivalent.
If no database is specified, the query returns the list of columns from the current database.
There are also two optional keywords:
EXTENDED and
FULL. The
EXTENDED keyword currently has no effect,
and exists for MySQL compatibility. The
FULL keyword causes the output to include the collation, comment and privilege columns.
The
SHOW COLUMNS statement produces a result table with the following structure:
|Column
|Description
|Type
field
|The name of the column
String
type
|The column data type. If the query was made through the MySQL wire protocol, then the equivalent type name in MySQL is shown.
String
null
YES if the column data type is Nullable,
NO otherwise
String
key
PRI if the column is part of the primary key,
SOR if the column is part of the sorting key, empty otherwise
String
default
|Default expression of the column if it is of type
ALIAS,
DEFAULT, or
MATERIALIZED, otherwise
NULL.
Nullable(String)
extra
|Additional information, currently unused
String
collation
|(only if
FULL keyword was specified) Collation of the column, always
NULL because ClickHouse has no per-column collations
Nullable(String)
comment
|(only if
FULL keyword was specified) Comment on the column
String
privilege
|(only if
FULL keyword was specified) The privilege you have on this column, currently not available
String
Examples
In this example we'll use the
SHOW COLUMNS statement to get information about all columns in table 'orders',
starting from 'delivery_':
See also
SHOW DICTIONARIES
The
SHOW DICTIONARIES statement displays a list of Dictionaries.
Syntax
If the
FROM clause is not specified, the query returns the list of dictionaries from the current database.
You can get the same results as the
SHOW DICTIONARIES query in the following way:
Examples
The following query selects the first two rows from the list of tables in the
system database, whose names contain
reg.
SHOW INDEX
Displays a list of primary and data skipping indexes of a table.
This statement mostly exists for compatibility with MySQL. System tables
system.tables (for
primary keys) and
system.data_skipping_indices (for data skipping indices)
provide equivalent information but in a fashion more native to ClickHouse.
Syntax
The database and table name can be specified in abbreviated form as
<db>.<table>, i.e.
FROM tab FROM db and
FROM db.tab are
equivalent. If no database is specified, the query assumes the current database as database.
The optional keyword
EXTENDED currently has no effect, and exists for MySQL compatibility.
The statement produces a result table with the following structure:
|Column
|Description
|Type
table
|The name of the table.
String
non_unique
|Always
1 as ClickHouse does not support uniqueness constraints.
UInt8
key_name
|The name of the index,
PRIMARY if the index is a primary key index.
String
seq_in_index
|For a primary key index, the position of the column starting from
1. For a data skipping index: always
1.
UInt8
column_name
|For a primary key index, the name of the column. For a data skipping index:
'' (empty string), see field "expression".
String
collation
|The sorting of the column in the index:
A if ascending,
D if descending,
NULL if unsorted.
Nullable(String)
cardinality
|An estimation of the index cardinality (number of unique values in the index). Currently always 0.
UInt64
sub_part
|Always
NULL because ClickHouse does not support index prefixes like MySQL.
Nullable(String)
packed
|Always
NULL because ClickHouse does not support packed indexes (like MySQL).
Nullable(String)
null
|Currently unused
index_type
|The index type, e.g.
PRIMARY,
MINMAX,
BLOOM_FILTER etc.
String
comment
|Additional information about the index, currently always
'' (empty string).
String
index_comment
'' (empty string) because indexes in ClickHouse cannot have a
COMMENT field (like in MySQL).
String
visible
|If the index is visible to the optimizer, always
YES.
String
expression
|For a data skipping index, the index expression. For a primary key index:
'' (empty string).
String
Examples
In this example we use the
SHOW INDEX statement to get information about all indexes in table 'tbl'
See also
SHOW PROCESSLIST
Outputs the content of the
system.processes table, that contains a list of queries that are being processed at the moment, excluding
SHOW PROCESSLIST queries.
Syntax
The
SELECT * FROM system.processes query returns data about all the current queries.
Execute in the console:
SHOW GRANTS
The
SHOW GRANTS statement shows privileges for a user.
Syntax
If the user is not specified, the query returns privileges for the current user.
The
WITH IMPLICIT modifier allows showing the implicit grants (e.g.,
GRANT SELECT ON system.one)
The
FINAL modifier merges all grants from the user and its granted roles (with inheritance)
SHOW CREATE USER
The
SHOW CREATE USER statement shows parameters which were used at user creation.
Syntax
SHOW CREATE ROLE
The
SHOW CREATE ROLE statement shows parameters which were used at role creation.
Syntax
SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY
The
SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY statement shows parameters which were used at row policy creation.
Syntax
SHOW CREATE QUOTA
The
SHOW CREATE QUOTA statement shows parameters which were used at quota creation.
Syntax
SHOW CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE
The
SHOW CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE statement shows parameters which were used at settings profile creation.
Syntax
SHOW USERS
The
SHOW USERS statement returns a list of user account names.
To view user accounts parameters, see the system table
system.users.
Syntax
SHOW ROLES
The
SHOW ROLES statement returns a list of roles.
To view other parameters,
see system tables
system.roles and
system.role_grants.
Syntax
SHOW PROFILES
The
SHOW PROFILES statement returns a list of setting profiles.
To view user accounts parameters, see system table
settings_profiles.
Syntax
SHOW POLICIES
The
SHOW POLICIES statement returns a list of row policies for the specified table.
To view user accounts parameters, see system table
system.row_policies.
Syntax
SHOW QUOTAS
The
SHOW QUOTAS statement returns a list of quotas.
To view quotas parameters, see the system table
system.quotas.
Syntax
SHOW QUOTA
The
SHOW QUOTA statement returns a quota consumption for all users or for current user.
To view other parameters, see system tables
system.quotas_usage and
system.quota_usage.
Syntax
SHOW ACCESS
The
SHOW ACCESS statement shows all users, roles, profiles, etc. and all their grants.
Syntax
SHOW CLUSTER(S)
The
SHOW CLUSTER(S) statement returns a list of clusters.
All available clusters are listed in the
system.clusters table.
The
SHOW CLUSTER name query displays the contents of
system.clusters table for the specified cluster name.
Syntax
Examples
SHOW SETTINGS
The
SHOW SETTINGS statement returns a list of system settings and their values.
It selects data from the
system.settings table.
Syntax
Clauses
LIKE|ILIKE allow to specify a matching pattern for the setting name. It can contain globs such as
% or
_.
LIKE clause is case-sensitive,
ILIKE — case insensitive.
When the
CHANGED clause is used, the query returns only settings changed from their default values.
Examples
Query with the
LIKE clause:
Query with the
ILIKE clause:
Query with the
CHANGED clause:
SHOW SETTING
The
SHOW SETTING statement outputs setting value for specified setting name.
Syntax
See also
system.settingstable
SHOW FILESYSTEM CACHES
Examples
See also
system.settingstable
SHOW ENGINES
The
SHOW ENGINES statement outputs the content of the
system.table_engines table,
that contains description of table engines supported by server and their feature support information.
Syntax
See also
- system.table_engines table
SHOW FUNCTIONS
The
SHOW FUNCTIONS statement outputs the content of the
system.functions table.
Syntax
If either
LIKE or
ILIKE clause is specified, the query returns a list of system functions whose names match the provided
<pattern>.
See Also
system.functionstable
SHOW MERGES
The
SHOW MERGES statement returns a list of merges.
All merges are listed in the
system.merges table:
|Column
|Description
table
|Table name.
database
|The name of the database the table is in.
estimate_complete
|The estimated time to complete (in seconds).
elapsed
|The time elapsed (in seconds) since the merge started.
progress
|The percentage of completed work (0-100 percent).
is_mutation
|1 if this process is a part mutation.
size_compressed
|The total size of the compressed data of the merged parts.
memory_usage
|Memory consumption of the merge process.