UNION Clause
You can use
UNION with explicitly specifying
UNION ALL or
UNION DISTINCT.
If you don't specify
ALL or
DISTINCT, it will depend on the
union_default_mode setting. The difference between
UNION ALL and
UNION DISTINCT is that
UNION DISTINCT will do a distinct transform for union result, it is equivalent to
SELECT DISTINCT from a subquery containing
UNION ALL.
You can use
UNION to combine any number of
SELECT queries by extending their results. Example:
Result columns are matched by their index (order inside
SELECT). If column names do not match, names for the final result are taken from the first query.
Type casting is performed for unions. For example, if two queries being combined have the same field with non-
Nullable and
Nullable types from a compatible type, the resulting
UNION has a
Nullable type field.
Queries that are parts of
UNION can be enclosed in round brackets. ORDER BY and LIMIT are applied to separate queries, not to the final result. If you need to apply a conversion to the final result, you can put all the queries with
UNION in a subquery in the FROM clause.
If you use
UNION without explicitly specifying
UNION ALL or
UNION DISTINCT, you can specify the union mode using the union_default_mode setting. The setting values can be
ALL,
DISTINCT or an empty string. However, if you use
UNION with
union_default_mode setting to empty string, it will throw an exception. The following examples demonstrate the results of queries with different values setting.
Query:
Result:
Query:
Result:
Queries that are parts of
UNION/UNION ALL/UNION DISTINCT can be run simultaneously, and their results can be mixed together.
