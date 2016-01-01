LIMIT BY Clause
A query with the
LIMIT n BY expressions clause selects the first
n rows for each distinct value of
expressions. The key for
LIMIT BY can contain any number of expressions.
ClickHouse supports the following syntax variants:
LIMIT [offset_value, ]n BY expressions
LIMIT n OFFSET offset_value BY expressions
During query processing, ClickHouse selects data ordered by sorting key. The sorting key is set explicitly using an ORDER BY clause or implicitly as a property of the table engine (row order is only guaranteed when using ORDER BY, otherwise the row blocks will not be ordered due to multi-threading). Then ClickHouse applies
LIMIT n BY expressions and returns the first
n rows for each distinct combination of
expressions. If
OFFSET is specified, then for each data block that belongs to a distinct combination of
expressions, ClickHouse skips
offset_value number of rows from the beginning of the block and returns a maximum of
n rows as a result. If
offset_value is bigger than the number of rows in the data block, ClickHouse returns zero rows from the block.
LIMIT BY is not related to LIMIT. They can both be used in the same query.
If you want to use column numbers instead of column names in the
LIMIT BY clause, enable the setting enable_positional_arguments.
Examples
Sample table:
Queries:
The
SELECT * FROM limit_by ORDER BY id, val LIMIT 2 OFFSET 1 BY id query returns the same result.
The following query returns the top 5 referrers for each
domain, device_type pair with a maximum of 100 rows in total (
LIMIT n BY + LIMIT).