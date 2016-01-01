LIMIT Clause
LIMIT m allows to select the first
m rows from the result.
LIMIT n, m allows to select the
m rows from the result after skipping the first
n rows. The
LIMIT m OFFSET n syntax is equivalent.
n and
m must be non-negative integers.
If there is no ORDER BY clause that explicitly sorts results, the choice of rows for the result may be arbitrary and non-deterministic.
The number of rows in the result set can also depend on the limit setting.
LIMIT ... WITH TIES Modifier
When you set
WITH TIES modifier for
LIMIT n[,m] and specify
ORDER BY expr_list, you will get in result first
n or
n,m rows and all rows with same
ORDER BY fields values equal to row at position
n for
LIMIT n and
m for
LIMIT n,m.
This modifier also can be combined with ORDER BY ... WITH FILL modifier.
For example, the following query
returns
but after apply
WITH TIES modifier
it returns another rows set
cause row number 6 have same value "2" for field
n as row number 5