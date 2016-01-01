LIMIT Clause

LIMIT m allows to select the first m rows from the result.

LIMIT n, m allows to select the m rows from the result after skipping the first n rows. The LIMIT m OFFSET n syntax is equivalent.

n and m must be non-negative integers.

If there is no ORDER BY clause that explicitly sorts results, the choice of rows for the result may be arbitrary and non-deterministic.

Note The number of rows in the result set can also depend on the limit setting.

When you set WITH TIES modifier for LIMIT n[,m] and specify ORDER BY expr_list , you will get in result first n or n,m rows and all rows with same ORDER BY fields values equal to row at position n for LIMIT n and m for LIMIT n,m .

This modifier also can be combined with ORDER BY ... WITH FILL modifier.

For example, the following query

returns

but after apply WITH TIES modifier

it returns another rows set