LIMIT Clause

LIMIT m allows to select the first m rows from the result.

LIMIT n, m allows to select the m rows from the result after skipping the first n rows. The LIMIT m OFFSET n syntax is equivalent.

n and m must be non-negative integers.

If there is no ORDER BY clause that explicitly sorts results, the choice of rows for the result may be arbitrary and non-deterministic.

Note

The number of rows in the result set can also depend on the limit setting.

LIMIT ... WITH TIES Modifier

When you set WITH TIES modifier for LIMIT n[,m] and specify ORDER BY expr_list, you will get in result first n or n,m rows and all rows with same ORDER BY fields values equal to row at position n for LIMIT n and m for LIMIT n,m.

This modifier also can be combined with ORDER BY ... WITH FILL modifier.

For example, the following query

returns

but after apply WITH TIES modifier

it returns another rows set

cause row number 6 have same value "2" for field n as row number 5