HAVING Clause
Allows filtering the aggregation results produced by GROUP BY. It is similar to the WHERE clause, but the difference is that
WHERE is performed before aggregation, while
HAVING is performed after it.
It is possible to reference aggregation results from
SELECT clause in
HAVING clause by their alias. Alternatively,
HAVING clause can filter on results of additional aggregates that are not returned in query results.
Limitations
HAVING can't be used if aggregation is not performed. Use
WHERE instead.