GROUP BY Clause
GROUP BY clause switches the
SELECT query into an aggregation mode, which works as follows:
GROUP BYclause contains a list of expressions (or a single expression, which is considered to be the list of length one). This list acts as a "grouping key", while each individual expression will be referred to as a "key expression".
- All the expressions in the SELECT, HAVING, and ORDER BY clauses must be calculated based on key expressions or on aggregate functions over non-key expressions (including plain columns). In other words, each column selected from the table must be used either in a key expression or inside an aggregate function, but not both.
- Result of aggregating
SELECTquery will contain as many rows as there were unique values of "grouping key" in source table. Usually, this significantly reduces the row count, often by orders of magnitude, but not necessarily: row count stays the same if all "grouping key" values were distinct.
When you want to group data in the table by column numbers instead of column names, enable the setting enable_positional_arguments.
There's an additional way to run aggregation over a table. If a query contains table columns only inside aggregate functions, the
GROUP BY clause can be omitted, and aggregation by an empty set of keys is assumed. Such queries always return exactly one row.
NULL Processing
For grouping, ClickHouse interprets NULL as a value, and
NULL==NULL. It differs from
NULL processing in most other contexts.
Here's an example to show what this means.
Assume you have this table:
The query
SELECT sum(x), y FROM t_null_big GROUP BY y results in:
You can see that
GROUP BY for
y = NULL summed up
x, as if
NULL is this value.
If you pass several keys to
GROUP BY, the result will give you all the combinations of the selection, as if
NULL were a specific value.
ROLLUP Modifier
ROLLUP modifier is used to calculate subtotals for the key expressions, based on their order in the
GROUP BY list. The subtotals rows are added after the result table.
The subtotals are calculated in the reverse order: at first subtotals are calculated for the last key expression in the list, then for the previous one, and so on up to the first key expression.
In the subtotals rows the values of already "grouped" key expressions are set to
0 or empty line.
Example
Consider the table t:
Query:
As
GROUP BY section has three key expressions, the result contains four tables with subtotals "rolled up" from right to left:
GROUP BY year, month, day;
GROUP BY year, month(and
daycolumn is filled with zeros);
GROUP BY year(now
month, daycolumns are both filled with zeros);
- and totals (and all three key expression columns are zeros).
The same query also can be written using
WITH keyword.
See also
- group_by_use_nulls setting for SQL standard compatibility.
CUBE Modifier
CUBE modifier is used to calculate subtotals for every combination of the key expressions in the
GROUP BY list. The subtotals rows are added after the result table.
In the subtotals rows the values of all "grouped" key expressions are set to
0 or empty line.
Example
Consider the table t:
Query:
As
GROUP BY section has three key expressions, the result contains eight tables with subtotals for all key expression combinations:
GROUP BY year, month, day
GROUP BY year, month
GROUP BY year, day
GROUP BY year
GROUP BY month, day
GROUP BY month
GROUP BY day
- and totals.
Columns, excluded from
GROUP BY, are filled with zeros.
The same query also can be written using
WITH keyword.
See also
- group_by_use_nulls setting for SQL standard compatibility.
WITH TOTALS Modifier
If the
WITH TOTALS modifier is specified, another row will be calculated. This row will have key columns containing default values (zeros or empty lines), and columns of aggregate functions with the values calculated across all the rows (the "total" values).
This extra row is only produced in
JSON*,
TabSeparated*, and
Pretty* formats, separately from the other rows:
- In
XMLand
JSON*formats, this row is output as a separate 'totals' field.
- In
TabSeparated*,
CSV*and
Verticalformats, the row comes after the main result, preceded by an empty row (after the other data).
- In
Pretty*formats, the row is output as a separate table after the main result.
- In
Templateformat, the row is output according to specified template.
- In the other formats it is not available.
totals is output in the results of
SELECT queries, and is not output in
INSERT INTO ... SELECT.
WITH TOTALS can be run in different ways when HAVING is present. The behavior depends on the
totals_mode setting.
Configuring Totals Processing
By default,
totals_mode = 'before_having'. In this case, 'totals' is calculated across all rows, including the ones that do not pass through HAVING and
max_rows_to_group_by.
The other alternatives include only the rows that pass through HAVING in 'totals', and behave differently with the setting
max_rows_to_group_by and
group_by_overflow_mode = 'any'.
after_having_exclusive – Don't include rows that didn't pass through
max_rows_to_group_by. In other words, 'totals' will have less than or the same number of rows as it would if
max_rows_to_group_by were omitted.
after_having_inclusive – Include all the rows that didn't pass through 'max_rows_to_group_by' in 'totals'. In other words, 'totals' will have more than or the same number of rows as it would if
max_rows_to_group_by were omitted.
after_having_auto – Count the number of rows that passed through HAVING. If it is more than a certain amount (by default, 50%), include all the rows that didn't pass through 'max_rows_to_group_by' in 'totals'. Otherwise, do not include them.
totals_auto_threshold – By default, 0.5. The coefficient for
after_having_auto.
If
max_rows_to_group_by and
group_by_overflow_mode = 'any' are not used, all variations of
after_having are the same, and you can use any of them (for example,
after_having_auto).
You can use
WITH TOTALS in subqueries, including subqueries in the JOIN clause (in this case, the respective total values are combined).
GROUP BY ALL
GROUP BY ALL is equivalent to listing all the SELECT-ed expressions that are not aggregate functions.
For example:
is the same as
For a special case that if there is a function having both aggregate functions and other fields as its arguments, the
GROUP BY keys will contain the maximum non-aggregate fields we can extract from it.
For example:
is the same as
Examples
Example:
As opposed to MySQL (and conforming to standard SQL), you can't get some value of some column that is not in a key or aggregate function (except constant expressions). To work around this, you can use the 'any' aggregate function (get the first encountered value) or 'min/max'.
Example:
For every different key value encountered,
GROUP BY calculates a set of aggregate function values.
GROUPING SETS modifier
This is the most general modifier. This modifier allows manually specifying several aggregation key sets (grouping sets). Aggregation is performed separately for each grouping set, and after that, all results are combined. If a column is not presented in a grouping set, it's filled with a default value.
In other words, modifiers described above can be represented via
GROUPING SETS.
Despite the fact that queries with
ROLLUP,
CUBE and
GROUPING SETS modifiers are syntactically equal, they may perform differently.
When
GROUPING SETS try to execute everything in parallel,
ROLLUP and
CUBE are executing the final merging of the aggregates in a single thread.
In the situation when source columns contain default values, it might be hard to distinguish if a row is a part of the aggregation which uses those columns as keys or not.
To solve this problem
GROUPING function must be used.
Example
The following two queries are equivalent.
See also
- group_by_use_nulls setting for SQL standard compatibility.
Implementation Details
Aggregation is one of the most important features of a column-oriented DBMS, and thus it's implementation is one of the most heavily optimized parts of ClickHouse. By default, aggregation is done in memory using a hash-table. It has 40+ specializations that are chosen automatically depending on "grouping key" data types.
GROUP BY Optimization Depending on Table Sorting Key
The aggregation can be performed more effectively, if a table is sorted by some key, and
GROUP BY expression contains at least prefix of sorting key or injective functions. In this case when a new key is read from table, the in-between result of aggregation can be finalized and sent to client. This behaviour is switched on by the optimize_aggregation_in_order setting. Such optimization reduces memory usage during aggregation, but in some cases may slow down the query execution.
GROUP BY in External Memory
You can enable dumping temporary data to the disk to restrict memory usage during
GROUP BY.
The max_bytes_before_external_group_by setting determines the threshold RAM consumption for dumping
GROUP BY temporary data to the file system. If set to 0 (the default), it is disabled.
Alternatively, you can set max_bytes_ratio_before_external_group_by, which allows to use
GROUP BY in external memory only once the query reaches certain threshold of used memory.
When using
max_bytes_before_external_group_by, we recommend that you set
max_memory_usage about twice as high (or
max_bytes_ratio_before_external_group_by=0.5). This is necessary because there are two stages to aggregation: reading the data and forming intermediate data (1) and merging the intermediate data (2). Dumping data to the file system can only occur during stage 1. If the temporary data wasn't dumped, then stage 2 might require up to the same amount of memory as in stage 1.
For example, if max_memory_usage was set to 10000000000 and you want to use external aggregation, it makes sense to set
max_bytes_before_external_group_by to 10000000000, and
max_memory_usage to 20000000000. When external aggregation is triggered (if there was at least one dump of temporary data), maximum consumption of RAM is only slightly more than
max_bytes_before_external_group_by.
With distributed query processing, external aggregation is performed on remote servers. In order for the requester server to use only a small amount of RAM, set
distributed_aggregation_memory_efficient to 1.
When merging data flushed to the disk, as well as when merging results from remote servers when the
distributed_aggregation_memory_efficient setting is enabled, consumes up to
1/256 * the_number_of_threads from the total amount of RAM.
When external aggregation is enabled, if there was less than
max_bytes_before_external_group_by of data (i.e. data was not flushed), the query runs just as fast as without external aggregation. If any temporary data was flushed, the run time will be several times longer (approximately three times).
If you have an ORDER BY with a LIMIT after
GROUP BY, then the amount of used RAM depends on the amount of data in
LIMIT, not in the whole table. But if the
ORDER BY does not have
LIMIT, do not forget to enable external sorting (
max_bytes_before_external_sort).