FROM Clause
The
FROM clause specifies the source to read data from:
JOIN and ARRAY JOIN clauses may also be used to extend the functionality of the
FROM clause.
Subquery is another
SELECT query that may be specified in parenthesis inside
FROM clause.
The
FROM can contain multiple data sources, separated by commas, which is equivalent of performing CROSS JOIN on them.
FROM can optionally appear before a
SELECT clause. This is a ClickHouse-specific extension of standard SQL which makes
SELECT statements easier to read. Example:
FINAL Modifier
When
FINAL is specified, ClickHouse fully merges the data before returning the result. This also performs all data transformations that happen during merges for the given table engine.
It is applicable when selecting data from from tables using the following table engines:
ReplacingMergeTree
SummingMergeTree
AggregatingMergeTree
CollapsingMergeTree
VersionedCollapsingMergeTree
SELECT queries with
FINAL are executed in parallel. The max_final_threads setting limits the number of threads used.
Drawbacks
Queries that use
FINAL execute slightly slower than similar queries that do not use
FINAL because:
- Data is merged during query execution.
- Queries with
FINALmay read primary key columns in addition to the columns specified in the query.
FINAL requires additional compute and memory resources because the processing that normally would occur at merge time must occur in memory at the time of the query. However, using FINAL is sometimes necessary in order to produce accurate results (as data may not yet be fully merged). It is less expensive than running
OPTIMIZE to force a merge.
As an alternative to using
FINAL, it is sometimes possible to use different queries that assume the background processes of the
MergeTree engine have not yet occurred and deal with it by applying an aggregation (for example, to discard duplicates). If you need to use
FINAL in your queries in order to get the required results, it is okay to do so but be aware of the additional processing required.
FINAL can be applied automatically using FINAL setting to all tables in a query using a session or a user profile.
Example Usage
Using the
FINAL keyword
Using
FINAL as a query-level setting
Using
FINAL as a session-level setting
Implementation Details
If the
FROM clause is omitted, data will be read from the
system.one table.
The
system.one table contains exactly one row (this table fulfills the same purpose as the DUAL table found in other DBMSs).
To execute a query, all the columns listed in the query are extracted from the appropriate table. Any columns not needed for the external query are thrown out of the subqueries.
If a query does not list any columns (for example,
SELECT count() FROM t), some column is extracted from the table anyway (the smallest one is preferred), in order to calculate the number of rows.