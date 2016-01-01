EXCEPT Clause
The
EXCEPT clause returns only those rows that result from the first query without the second.
- Both queries must have the same number of columns in the same order and data type.
- The result of
EXCEPTcan contain duplicate rows. Use
EXCEPT DISTINCTif this is not desirable.
- Multiple
EXCEPTstatements are executed from left to right if parentheses are not specified.
- The
EXCEPToperator has the same priority as the
UNIONclause and lower priority than the
INTERSECTclause.
Syntax
The condition could be any expression based on your requirements.
Additionally,
EXCEPT() can be used to exclude columns from a result in the same table, as is possible with BigQuery (Google Cloud), using the following syntax:
Examples
The examples in this section demonstrate usage of the
EXCEPT clause.
Filtering Numbers Using the
EXCEPT Clause
Here is a simple example that returns the numbers 1 to 10 that are not a part of the numbers 3 to 8:
Query:
Result:
Excluding Specific Columns Using
EXCEPT()
EXCEPT() can be used to quickly exclude columns from a result. For instance if we want to select all columns from a table, except a few select columns as shown in the example below:
Query:
Result:
Using
EXCEPT and
INTERSECT with Cryptocurrency Data
EXCEPT and
INTERSECT can often be used interchangeably with different Boolean logic, and they are both useful if you have two tables that share a common column (or columns).
For example, suppose we have a few million rows of historical cryptocurrency data that contains trade prices and volume:
Query:
Result:
Now suppose we have a table named
holdings that contains a list of cryptocurrencies that we own, along with the number of coins:
We can use
EXCEPT to answer a question like "Which coins do we own have never traded below $10?":
Result:
This means of the four cryptocurrencies we own, only Bitcoin has never dropped below $10 (based on the limited data we have here in this example).
Using
EXCEPT DISTINCT
Notice in the previous query we had multiple Bitcoin holdings in the result. You can add
DISTINCT to
EXCEPT to eliminate duplicate rows from the result:
Result:
See Also