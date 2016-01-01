EXCEPT Clause

The EXCEPT clause returns only those rows that result from the first query without the second.

Both queries must have the same number of columns in the same order and data type.

The result of EXCEPT can contain duplicate rows. Use EXCEPT DISTINCT if this is not desirable.

can contain duplicate rows. Use if this is not desirable. Multiple EXCEPT statements are executed from left to right if parentheses are not specified.

statements are executed from left to right if parentheses are not specified. The EXCEPT operator has the same priority as the UNION clause and lower priority than the INTERSECT clause.

The condition could be any expression based on your requirements.

Additionally, EXCEPT() can be used to exclude columns from a result in the same table, as is possible with BigQuery (Google Cloud), using the following syntax:

The examples in this section demonstrate usage of the EXCEPT clause.

Here is a simple example that returns the numbers 1 to 10 that are not a part of the numbers 3 to 8:

Query:

Result:

EXCEPT() can be used to quickly exclude columns from a result. For instance if we want to select all columns from a table, except a few select columns as shown in the example below:

Query:

Result:

EXCEPT and INTERSECT can often be used interchangeably with different Boolean logic, and they are both useful if you have two tables that share a common column (or columns). For example, suppose we have a few million rows of historical cryptocurrency data that contains trade prices and volume:

Query:

Result:

Now suppose we have a table named holdings that contains a list of cryptocurrencies that we own, along with the number of coins:

We can use EXCEPT to answer a question like "Which coins do we own have never traded below $10?":

Result:

This means of the four cryptocurrencies we own, only Bitcoin has never dropped below $10 (based on the limited data we have here in this example).

Notice in the previous query we had multiple Bitcoin holdings in the result. You can add DISTINCT to EXCEPT to eliminate duplicate rows from the result:

Result:

