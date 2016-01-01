DISTINCT Clause
If
SELECT DISTINCT is specified, only unique rows will remain in a query result. Thus, only a single row will remain out of all the sets of fully matching rows in the result.
You can specify the list of columns that must have unique values:
SELECT DISTINCT ON (column1, column2,...). If the columns are not specified, all of them are taken into consideration.
Consider the table:
Using
DISTINCT without specifying columns:
Using
DISTINCT with specified columns:
DISTINCT and ORDER BY
ClickHouse supports using the
DISTINCT and
ORDER BY clauses for different columns in one query. The
DISTINCT clause is executed before the
ORDER BY clause.
Consider the table:
Selecting data:
Selecting data with the different sorting direction:
Row
2, 4 was cut before sorting.
Take this implementation specificity into account when programming queries.
Null Processing
DISTINCT works with NULL as if
NULL were a specific value, and
NULL==NULL. In other words, in the
DISTINCT results, different combinations with
NULL occur only once. It differs from
NULL processing in most other contexts.
Alternatives
It is possible to obtain the same result by applying GROUP BY across the same set of values as specified as
SELECT clause, without using any aggregate functions. But there are few differences from
GROUP BY approach: