Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

REVOKE Statement

Revokes privileges from users or roles.

Syntax

Revoking privileges from users

Revoking roles from users

Description

To revoke some privilege you can use a privilege of a wider scope than you plan to revoke. For example, if a user has the SELECT (x,y) privilege, administrator can execute REVOKE SELECT(x,y) ..., or REVOKE SELECT * ..., or even REVOKE ALL PRIVILEGES ... query to revoke this privilege.

Partial Revokes

You can revoke a part of a privilege. For example, if a user has the SELECT *.* privilege you can revoke from it a privilege to read data from some table or a database.

Examples

Grant the john user account with a privilege to select from all the databases, excepting the accounts one:

Grant the mira user account with a privilege to select from all the columns of the accounts.staff table, excepting the wage one.

Original article