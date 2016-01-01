REVOKE Statement
Revokes privileges from users or roles.
Syntax
Revoking privileges from users
Revoking roles from users
Description
To revoke some privilege you can use a privilege of a wider scope than you plan to revoke. For example, if a user has the
SELECT (x,y) privilege, administrator can execute
REVOKE SELECT(x,y) ..., or
REVOKE SELECT * ..., or even
REVOKE ALL PRIVILEGES ... query to revoke this privilege.
Partial Revokes
You can revoke a part of a privilege. For example, if a user has the
SELECT *.* privilege you can revoke from it a privilege to read data from some table or a database.
Examples
Grant the
john user account with a privilege to select from all the databases, excepting the
accounts one:
Grant the
mira user account with a privilege to select from all the columns of the
accounts.staff table, excepting the
wage one.