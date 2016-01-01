REVOKE Statement

Revokes privileges from users or roles.

Revoking privileges from users

Revoking roles from users

To revoke some privilege you can use a privilege of a wider scope than you plan to revoke. For example, if a user has the SELECT (x,y) privilege, administrator can execute REVOKE SELECT(x,y) ... , or REVOKE SELECT * ... , or even REVOKE ALL PRIVILEGES ... query to revoke this privilege.

You can revoke a part of a privilege. For example, if a user has the SELECT *.* privilege you can revoke from it a privilege to read data from some table or a database.

Grant the john user account with a privilege to select from all the databases, excepting the accounts one:

Grant the mira user account with a privilege to select from all the columns of the accounts.staff table, excepting the wage one.

