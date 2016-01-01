PARALLEL WITH Clause
Allows to execute multiple statements in parallel.
Syntax
Executes statements
statement1,
statement2,
statement3, ... in parallel with each other. The output of those statements is discarded.
Executing statements in parallel may be faster than just a sequence of the same statements in many cases. For example,
statement1 PARALLEL WITH statement2 PARALLEL WITH statement3 is likely to be faster than
statement1; statement2; statement3.
Examples
Creates two tables in parallel:
Drops two tables in parallel:
Settings
Setting max_threads controls how many threads are spawned.
Comparison with UNION
The
PARALLEL WITH clause is a bit similar to UNION, which also executes its operands in parallel. However there are some differences:
PARALLEL WITHdoesn't return any results from executing its operands, it can only rethrow an exception from them if any;
PARALLEL WITHdoesn't require its operands to have the same set of result columns;
PARALLEL WITHcan execute any statements (not just
SELECT).