PARALLEL WITH Clause

Allows to execute multiple statements in parallel.

Executes statements statement1 , statement2 , statement3 , ... in parallel with each other. The output of those statements is discarded.

Executing statements in parallel may be faster than just a sequence of the same statements in many cases. For example, statement1 PARALLEL WITH statement2 PARALLEL WITH statement3 is likely to be faster than statement1; statement2; statement3 .

Creates two tables in parallel:

Drops two tables in parallel:

Setting max_threads controls how many threads are spawned.

The PARALLEL WITH clause is a bit similar to UNION, which also executes its operands in parallel. However there are some differences: