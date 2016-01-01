Skip to main content
PARALLEL WITH Clause

Allows to execute multiple statements in parallel.

Syntax

Executes statements statement1, statement2, statement3, ... in parallel with each other. The output of those statements is discarded.

Executing statements in parallel may be faster than just a sequence of the same statements in many cases. For example, statement1 PARALLEL WITH statement2 PARALLEL WITH statement3 is likely to be faster than statement1; statement2; statement3.

Examples

Creates two tables in parallel:

Drops two tables in parallel:

Settings

Setting max_threads controls how many threads are spawned.

Comparison with UNION

The PARALLEL WITH clause is a bit similar to UNION, which also executes its operands in parallel. However there are some differences:

  • PARALLEL WITH doesn't return any results from executing its operands, it can only rethrow an exception from them if any;
  • PARALLEL WITH doesn't require its operands to have the same set of result columns;
  • PARALLEL WITH can execute any statements (not just SELECT).