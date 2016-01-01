KILL Statements

There are two kinds of kill statements: to kill a query and to kill a mutation

Attempts to forcibly terminate the currently running queries. The queries to terminate are selected from the system.processes table using the criteria defined in the WHERE clause of the KILL query.

Examples:

First, you'll need to get the list of incomplete queries. This SQL query provides them according to those running the longest:

List from a single ClickHouse node:

List from a ClickHouse cluster:

Kill the query:

Tip If you are killing a query in ClickHouse Cloud or in a self-managed cluster, then be sure to use the ON CLUSTER [cluster-name] option, in order to ensure the query is killed on all replicas

Read-only users can only stop their own queries.

By default, the asynchronous version of queries is used ( ASYNC ), which does not wait for confirmation that queries have stopped.

The synchronous version ( SYNC ) waits for all queries to stop and displays information about each process as it stops. The response contains the kill_status column, which can take the following values:

finished – The query was terminated successfully. waiting – Waiting for the query to end after sending it a signal to terminate. The other values ​​explain why the query can't be stopped.

A test query ( TEST ) only checks the user's rights and displays a list of queries to stop.

The presence of long-running or incomplete mutations often indicates that a ClickHouse service is running poorly. The asynchronous nature of mutations can cause them to consume all available resources on a system. You may need to either:

Pause all new mutations, INSERT s , and SELECT s and allow the queue of mutations to complete.

s , and s and allow the queue of mutations to complete. Or manually kill some of these mutations by sending a KILL command.

Tries to cancel and remove mutations that are currently executing. Mutations to cancel are selected from the system.mutations table using the filter specified by the WHERE clause of the KILL query.

A test query ( TEST ) only checks the user's rights and displays a list of mutations to stop.

Examples:

Get a count() of the number of incomplete mutations:

Count of mutations from a single ClickHouse node:

Count of mutations from a ClickHouse cluster of replicas:

Query the list of incomplete mutations:

List of mutations from a single ClickHouse node:

List of mutations from a ClickHouse cluster:

Kill the mutations as needed:

The query is useful when a mutation is stuck and cannot finish (e.g. if some function in the mutation query throws an exception when applied to the data contained in the table).

Changes already made by the mutation are not rolled back.