GRANT Statement
- Grants privileges to ClickHouse user accounts or roles.
- Assigns roles to user accounts or to the other roles.
To revoke privileges, use the REVOKE statement. Also you can list granted privileges with the SHOW GRANTS statement.
Granting Privilege Syntax
privilege— Type of privilege.
role— ClickHouse user role.
user— ClickHouse user account.
The
WITH GRANT OPTION clause grants
user or
role with permission to execute the
GRANT query. Users can grant privileges of the same scope they have and less.
The
WITH REPLACE OPTION clause replace old privileges by new privileges for the
user or
role, if is not specified it appends privileges.
Assigning Role Syntax
role— ClickHouse user role.
user— ClickHouse user account.
The
WITH ADMIN OPTION clause grants ADMIN OPTION privilege to
user or
role.
The
WITH REPLACE OPTION clause replace old roles by new role for the
user or
role, if is not specified it appends roles.
Grant Current Grants Syntax
privilege— Type of privilege.
role— ClickHouse user role.
user— ClickHouse user account.
Using the
CURRENT GRANTS statement allows you to give all specified privileges to the given user or role.
If none of the privileges were specified, then the given user or role will receive all available privileges for
CURRENT_USER.
Usage
To use
GRANT, your account must have the
GRANT OPTION privilege. You can grant privileges only inside the scope of your account privileges.
For example, administrator has granted privileges to the
john account by the query:
It means that
john has the permission to execute:
SELECT x,y FROM db.table.
SELECT x FROM db.table.
SELECT y FROM db.table.
john can't execute
SELECT z FROM db.table. The
SELECT * FROM db.table also is not available. Processing this query, ClickHouse does not return any data, even
x and
y. The only exception is if a table contains only
x and
y columns. In this case ClickHouse returns all the data.
Also
john has the
GRANT OPTION privilege, so it can grant other users with privileges of the same or smaller scope.
Access to the
system database is always allowed (since this database is used for processing queries).
You can grant multiple privileges to multiple accounts in one query. The query
GRANT SELECT, INSERT ON *.* TO john, robin allows accounts
john and
robin to execute the
INSERT and
SELECT queries over all the tables in all the databases on the server.
Wildcard grants
Specifying privileges you can use asterisk (
*) instead of a table or a database name. For example, the
GRANT SELECT ON db.* TO john query allows
john to execute the
SELECT query over all the tables in
db database.
Also, you can omit database name. In this case privileges are granted for current database.
For example,
GRANT SELECT ON * TO john grants the privilege on all the tables in the current database,
GRANT SELECT ON mytable TO john grants the privilege on the
mytable table in the current database.
The feature described below is available starting with the 24.10 ClickHouse version.
You can also put asterisks at the end of a table or a database name. This feature allows you to grant privileges on an abstract prefix of the table's path.
Example:
GRANT SELECT ON db.my_tables* TO john. This query allows
john to execute the
SELECT query over all the
db database tables with the prefix
my_tables*.
More examples:
GRANT SELECT ON db.my_tables* TO john
GRANT SELECT ON db*.* TO john
All newly created tables within granted paths will automatically inherit all grants from their parents.
For example, if you run the
GRANT SELECT ON db.* TO john query and then create a new table
db.new_table, the user
john will be able to run the
SELECT * FROM db.new_table query.
You can specify asterisk only for the prefixes:
Privileges
Privilege is a permission to execute specific kind of queries.
Privileges have a hierarchical structure. A set of permitted queries depends on the privilege scope.
Hierarchy of privileges:
- SELECT
- INSERT
- ALTER
ALTER TABLE
ALTER UPDATE
ALTER DELETE
ALTER COLUMN
ALTER ADD COLUMN
ALTER DROP COLUMN
ALTER MODIFY COLUMN
ALTER COMMENT COLUMN
ALTER CLEAR COLUMN
ALTER RENAME COLUMN
-
ALTER INDEX
ALTER ORDER BY
ALTER SAMPLE BY
ALTER ADD INDEX
ALTER DROP INDEX
ALTER MATERIALIZE INDEX
ALTER CLEAR INDEX
-
ALTER CONSTRAINT
ALTER ADD CONSTRAINT
ALTER DROP CONSTRAINT
-
ALTER TTL
ALTER MATERIALIZE TTL
-
ALTER SETTINGS
ALTER MOVE PARTITION
ALTER FETCH PARTITION
ALTER FREEZE PARTITION
-
ALTER VIEW
ALTER VIEW REFRESH
ALTER VIEW MODIFY QUERY
ALTER VIEW MODIFY SQL SECURITY
-
-
- CREATE
CREATE DATABASE
CREATE TABLE
CREATE ARBITRARY TEMPORARY TABLE
CREATE TEMPORARY TABLE
-
-
CREATE VIEW
CREATE DICTIONARY
CREATE FUNCTION
-
- DROP
DROP DATABASE
DROP TABLE
DROP VIEW
DROP DICTIONARY
DROP FUNCTION
-
- TRUNCATE
- OPTIMIZE
- SHOW
SHOW DATABASES
SHOW TABLES
SHOW COLUMNS
SHOW DICTIONARIES
-
- KILL QUERY
- ACCESS MANAGEMENT
CREATE USER
ALTER USER
DROP USER
CREATE ROLE
ALTER ROLE
DROP ROLE
CREATE ROW POLICY
ALTER ROW POLICY
DROP ROW POLICY
CREATE QUOTA
ALTER QUOTA
DROP QUOTA
CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE
ALTER SETTINGS PROFILE
DROP SETTINGS PROFILE
SHOW ACCESS
SHOW_USERS
SHOW_ROLES
SHOW_ROW_POLICIES
SHOW_QUOTAS
SHOW_SETTINGS_PROFILES
-
ROLE ADMIN
-
- SYSTEM
SYSTEM SHUTDOWN
SYSTEM DROP CACHE
SYSTEM DROP DNS CACHE
SYSTEM DROP MARK CACHE
SYSTEM DROP UNCOMPRESSED CACHE
-
SYSTEM RELOAD
SYSTEM RELOAD CONFIG
SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARY
SYSTEM RELOAD EMBEDDED DICTIONARIES
-
SYSTEM RELOAD FUNCTION
SYSTEM RELOAD FUNCTIONS
-
SYSTEM MERGES
SYSTEM TTL MERGES
SYSTEM FETCHES
SYSTEM MOVES
SYSTEM SENDS
SYSTEM DISTRIBUTED SENDS
SYSTEM REPLICATED SENDS
-
SYSTEM REPLICATION QUEUES
SYSTEM SYNC REPLICA
SYSTEM RESTART REPLICA
SYSTEM FLUSH
SYSTEM FLUSH DISTRIBUTED
SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS
-
-
- CLUSTER
- INTROSPECTION
addressToLine
addressToLineWithInlines
addressToSymbol
demangle
-
- SOURCES
AZURE
FILE
HDFS
HIVE
JDBC
KAFKA
MONGO
MYSQL
NATS
ODBC
POSTGRES
RABBITMQ
REDIS
REMOTE
S3
SQLITE
URL
-
- dictGet
- displaySecretsInShowAndSelect
- NAMED COLLECTION ADMIN
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION
DROP NAMED COLLECTION
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION
SHOW NAMED COLLECTIONS
SHOW NAMED COLLECTIONS SECRETS
NAMED COLLECTION
-
- TABLE ENGINE
Examples of how this hierarchy is treated:
- The
ALTERprivilege includes all other
ALTER*privileges.
ALTER CONSTRAINTincludes
ALTER ADD CONSTRAINTand
ALTER DROP CONSTRAINTprivileges.
Privileges are applied at different levels. Knowing of a level suggests syntax available for privilege.
Levels (from lower to higher):
COLUMN— Privilege can be granted for column, table, database, or globally.
TABLE— Privilege can be granted for table, database, or globally.
VIEW— Privilege can be granted for view, database, or globally.
DICTIONARY— Privilege can be granted for dictionary, database, or globally.
DATABASE— Privilege can be granted for database or globally.
GLOBAL— Privilege can be granted only globally.
GROUP— Groups privileges of different levels. When
GROUP-level privilege is granted, only that privileges from the group are granted which correspond to the used syntax.
Examples of allowed syntax:
GRANT SELECT(x) ON db.table TO user
GRANT SELECT ON db.* TO user
Examples of disallowed syntax:
GRANT CREATE USER(x) ON db.table TO user
GRANT CREATE USER ON db.* TO user
The special privilege ALL grants all the privileges to a user account or a role.
By default, a user account or a role has no privileges.
If a user or a role has no privileges, it is displayed as NONE privilege.
Some queries by their implementation require a set of privileges. For example, to execute the RENAME query you need the following privileges:
SELECT,
CREATE TABLE,
INSERT and
DROP TABLE.
SELECT
Allows executing SELECT queries.
Privilege level:
COLUMN.
Description
User granted with this privilege can execute
SELECT queries over a specified list of columns in the specified table and database. If user includes other columns then specified a query returns no data.
Consider the following privilege:
This privilege allows
john to execute any
SELECT query that involves data from the
x and/or
y columns in
db.table, for example,
SELECT x FROM db.table.
john can't execute
SELECT z FROM db.table. The
SELECT * FROM db.table also is not available. Processing this query, ClickHouse does not return any data, even
x and
y. The only exception is if a table contains only
x and
y columns, in this case ClickHouse returns all the data.
INSERT
Allows executing INSERT queries.
Privilege level:
COLUMN.
Description
User granted with this privilege can execute
INSERT queries over a specified list of columns in the specified table and database. If user includes other columns then specified a query does not insert any data.
Example
The granted privilege allows
john to insert data to the
x and/or
y columns in
db.table.
ALTER
Allows executing ALTER queries according to the following hierarchy of privileges:
ALTER. Level:
COLUMN.
ALTER TABLE. Level:
GROUP
ALTER UPDATE. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
UPDATE
ALTER DELETE. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
DELETE
ALTER COLUMN. Level:
GROUP
ALTER ADD COLUMN. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
ADD COLUMN
ALTER DROP COLUMN. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
DROP COLUMN
ALTER MODIFY COLUMN. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
MODIFY COLUMN
ALTER COMMENT COLUMN. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
COMMENT COLUMN
ALTER CLEAR COLUMN. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
CLEAR COLUMN
ALTER RENAME COLUMN. Level:
COLUMN. Aliases:
RENAME COLUMN
-
ALTER INDEX. Level:
GROUP. Aliases:
INDEX
ALTER ORDER BY. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ALTER MODIFY ORDER BY,
MODIFY ORDER BY
ALTER SAMPLE BY. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ALTER MODIFY SAMPLE BY,
MODIFY SAMPLE BY
ALTER ADD INDEX. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ADD INDEX
ALTER DROP INDEX. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
DROP INDEX
ALTER MATERIALIZE INDEX. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
MATERIALIZE INDEX
ALTER CLEAR INDEX. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
CLEAR INDEX
-
ALTER CONSTRAINT. Level:
GROUP. Aliases:
CONSTRAINT
ALTER ADD CONSTRAINT. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ADD CONSTRAINT
ALTER DROP CONSTRAINT. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
DROP CONSTRAINT
-
ALTER TTL. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ALTER MODIFY TTL,
MODIFY TTL
ALTER MATERIALIZE TTL. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
MATERIALIZE TTL
-
ALTER SETTINGS. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ALTER SETTING,
ALTER MODIFY SETTING,
MODIFY SETTING
ALTER MOVE PARTITION. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ALTER MOVE PART,
MOVE PARTITION,
MOVE PART
ALTER FETCH PARTITION. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
ALTER FETCH PART,
FETCH PARTITION,
FETCH PART
ALTER FREEZE PARTITION. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
FREEZE PARTITION
-
ALTER VIEWLevel:
GROUP
ALTER VIEW REFRESH. Level:
VIEW. Aliases:
ALTER LIVE VIEW REFRESH,
REFRESH VIEW
ALTER VIEW MODIFY QUERY. Level:
VIEW. Aliases:
ALTER TABLE MODIFY QUERY
ALTER VIEW MODIFY SQL SECURITY. Level:
VIEW. Aliases:
ALTER TABLE MODIFY SQL SECURITY
-
-
Examples of how this hierarchy is treated:
- The
ALTERprivilege includes all other
ALTER*privileges.
ALTER CONSTRAINTincludes
ALTER ADD CONSTRAINTand
ALTER DROP CONSTRAINTprivileges.
Notes
- The
MODIFY SETTINGprivilege allows modifying table engine settings. It does not affect settings or server configuration parameters.
- The
ATTACHoperation needs the CREATE privilege.
- The
DETACHoperation needs the DROP privilege.
- To stop mutation by the KILL MUTATION query, you need to have a privilege to start this mutation. For example, if you want to stop the
ALTER UPDATEquery, you need the
ALTER UPDATE,
ALTER TABLE, or
ALTERprivilege.
CREATE
Allows executing CREATE and ATTACH DDL-queries according to the following hierarchy of privileges:
CREATE. Level:
GROUP
CREATE DATABASE. Level:
DATABASE
CREATE TABLE. Level:
TABLE
CREATE ARBITRARY TEMPORARY TABLE. Level:
GLOBAL
CREATE TEMPORARY TABLE. Level:
GLOBAL
-
-
CREATE VIEW. Level:
VIEW
CREATE DICTIONARY. Level:
DICTIONARY
-
Notes
- To delete the created table, a user needs DROP.
CLUSTER
Allows executing
ON CLUSTER queries.
By default, queries with
ON CLUSTER require the user to have the
CLUSTER grant.
You will get the following error if you to try to use
ON CLUSTER in a query without first granting the
CLUSTER privilege:
The default behavior can be changed by setting the
on_cluster_queries_require_cluster_grant setting,
located in the
access_control_improvements section of
config.xml (see below), to
false.
DROP
Allows executing DROP and DETACH queries according to the following hierarchy of privileges:
DROP. Level:
GROUP
DROP DATABASE. Level:
DATABASE
DROP TABLE. Level:
TABLE
DROP VIEW. Level:
VIEW
DROP DICTIONARY. Level:
DICTIONARY
-
TRUNCATE
Allows executing TRUNCATE queries.
Privilege level:
TABLE.
OPTIMIZE
Allows executing OPTIMIZE TABLE queries.
Privilege level:
TABLE.
SHOW
Allows executing
SHOW,
DESCRIBE,
USE, and
EXISTS queries according to the following hierarchy of privileges:
SHOW. Level:
GROUP
SHOW DATABASES. Level:
DATABASE. Allows to execute
SHOW DATABASES,
SHOW CREATE DATABASE,
USE <database>queries.
SHOW TABLES. Level:
TABLE. Allows to execute
SHOW TABLES,
EXISTS <table>,
CHECK <table>queries.
SHOW COLUMNS. Level:
COLUMN. Allows to execute
SHOW CREATE TABLE,
DESCRIBEqueries.
SHOW DICTIONARIES. Level:
DICTIONARY. Allows to execute
SHOW DICTIONARIES,
SHOW CREATE DICTIONARY,
EXISTS <dictionary>queries.
-
Notes
A user has the
SHOW privilege if it has any other privilege concerning the specified table, dictionary or database.
KILL QUERY
Allows executing KILL queries according to the following hierarchy of privileges:
Privilege level:
GLOBAL.
Notes
KILL QUERY privilege allows one user to kill queries of other users.
ACCESS MANAGEMENT
Allows a user to execute queries that manage users, roles and row policies.
ACCESS MANAGEMENT. Level:
GROUP
CREATE USER. Level:
GLOBAL
ALTER USER. Level:
GLOBAL
DROP USER. Level:
GLOBAL
CREATE ROLE. Level:
GLOBAL
ALTER ROLE. Level:
GLOBAL
DROP ROLE. Level:
GLOBAL
ROLE ADMIN. Level:
GLOBAL
CREATE ROW POLICY. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
CREATE POLICY
ALTER ROW POLICY. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
ALTER POLICY
DROP ROW POLICY. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
DROP POLICY
CREATE QUOTA. Level:
GLOBAL
ALTER QUOTA. Level:
GLOBAL
DROP QUOTA. Level:
GLOBAL
CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
CREATE PROFILE
ALTER SETTINGS PROFILE. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
ALTER PROFILE
DROP SETTINGS PROFILE. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
DROP PROFILE
SHOW ACCESS. Level:
GROUP
SHOW_USERS. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SHOW CREATE USER
SHOW_ROLES. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SHOW CREATE ROLE
SHOW_ROW_POLICIES. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SHOW POLICIES,
SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY,
SHOW CREATE POLICY
SHOW_QUOTAS. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SHOW CREATE QUOTA
SHOW_SETTINGS_PROFILES. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SHOW PROFILES,
SHOW CREATE SETTINGS PROFILE,
SHOW CREATE PROFILE
-
ALLOW SQL SECURITY NONE. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
CREATE SQL SECURITY NONE,
SQL SECURITY NONE,
SECURITY NONE
-
The
ROLE ADMIN privilege allows a user to assign and revoke any roles including those which are not assigned to the user with the admin option.
SYSTEM
Allows a user to execute SYSTEM queries according to the following hierarchy of privileges.
SYSTEM. Level:
GROUP
SYSTEM SHUTDOWN. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SYSTEM KILL,
SHUTDOWN
SYSTEM DROP CACHE. Aliases:
DROP CACHE
SYSTEM DROP DNS CACHE. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SYSTEM DROP DNS,
DROP DNS CACHE,
DROP DNS
SYSTEM DROP MARK CACHE. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SYSTEM DROP MARK,
DROP MARK CACHE,
DROP MARKS
SYSTEM DROP UNCOMPRESSED CACHE. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SYSTEM DROP UNCOMPRESSED,
DROP UNCOMPRESSED CACHE,
DROP UNCOMPRESSED
-
SYSTEM RELOAD. Level:
GROUP
SYSTEM RELOAD CONFIG. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
RELOAD CONFIG
SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARY. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARIES,
RELOAD DICTIONARY,
RELOAD DICTIONARIES
SYSTEM RELOAD EMBEDDED DICTIONARIES. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
RELOAD EMBEDDED DICTIONARIES
-
-
SYSTEM MERGES. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP MERGES,
SYSTEM START MERGES,
STOP MERGES,
START MERGES
SYSTEM TTL MERGES. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP TTL MERGES,
SYSTEM START TTL MERGES,
STOP TTL MERGES,
START TTL MERGES
SYSTEM FETCHES. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP FETCHES,
SYSTEM START FETCHES,
STOP FETCHES,
START FETCHES
SYSTEM MOVES. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP MOVES,
SYSTEM START MOVES,
STOP MOVES,
START MOVES
SYSTEM SENDS. Level:
GROUP. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP SENDS,
SYSTEM START SENDS,
STOP SENDS,
START SENDS
SYSTEM DISTRIBUTED SENDS. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP DISTRIBUTED SENDS,
SYSTEM START DISTRIBUTED SENDS,
STOP DISTRIBUTED SENDS,
START DISTRIBUTED SENDS
SYSTEM REPLICATED SENDS. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP REPLICATED SENDS,
SYSTEM START REPLICATED SENDS,
STOP REPLICATED SENDS,
START REPLICATED SENDS
-
SYSTEM REPLICATION QUEUES. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYSTEM STOP REPLICATION QUEUES,
SYSTEM START REPLICATION QUEUES,
STOP REPLICATION QUEUES,
START REPLICATION QUEUES
SYSTEM SYNC REPLICA. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
SYNC REPLICA
SYSTEM RESTART REPLICA. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
RESTART REPLICA
SYSTEM FLUSH. Level:
GROUP
SYSTEM FLUSH DISTRIBUTED. Level:
TABLE. Aliases:
FLUSH DISTRIBUTED
SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS. Level:
GLOBAL. Aliases:
FLUSH LOGS
-
-
The
SYSTEM RELOAD EMBEDDED DICTIONARIES privilege implicitly granted by the
SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARY ON *.* privilege.
INTROSPECTION
Allows using introspection functions.
INTROSPECTION. Level:
GROUP. Aliases:
INTROSPECTION FUNCTIONS
addressToLine. Level:
GLOBAL
addressToLineWithInlines. Level:
GLOBAL
addressToSymbol. Level:
GLOBAL
demangle. Level:
GLOBAL
-
SOURCES
Allows using external data sources. Applies to table engines and table functions.
SOURCES. Level:
GROUP
AZURE. Level:
GLOBAL
FILE. Level:
GLOBAL
HDFS. Level:
GLOBAL
HIVE. Level:
GLOBAL
JDBC. Level:
GLOBAL
KAFKA. Level:
GLOBAL
MONGO. Level:
GLOBAL
MYSQL. Level:
GLOBAL
NATS. Level:
GLOBAL
ODBC. Level:
GLOBAL
POSTGRES. Level:
GLOBAL
RABBITMQ. Level:
GLOBAL
REDIS. Level:
GLOBAL
REMOTE. Level:
GLOBAL
S3. Level:
GLOBAL
SQLITE. Level:
GLOBAL
URL. Level:
GLOBAL
-
The
SOURCES privilege enables use of all the sources. Also you can grant a privilege for each source individually. To use sources, you need additional privileges.
Examples:
- To create a table with the MySQL table engine, you need
CREATE TABLE (ON db.table_name)and
MYSQLprivileges.
- To use the mysql table function, you need
CREATE TEMPORARY TABLEand
MYSQLprivileges.
dictGet
dictGet. Aliases:
dictHas,
dictGetHierarchy,
dictIsIn
Allows a user to execute dictGet, dictHas, dictGetHierarchy, dictIsIn functions.
Privilege level:
DICTIONARY.
Examples
GRANT dictGet ON mydb.mydictionary TO john
GRANT dictGet ON mydictionary TO john
displaySecretsInShowAndSelect
Allows a user to view secrets in
SHOW and
SELECT queries if both
display_secrets_in_show_and_select server setting
and
format_display_secrets_in_show_and_select format setting
are turned on.
NAMED COLLECTION ADMIN
Allows a certain operation on a specified named collection. Before version 23.7 it was called NAMED COLLECTION CONTROL, and after 23.7 NAMED COLLECTION ADMIN was added and NAMED COLLECTION CONTROL is preserved as an alias.
NAMED COLLECTION ADMIN. Level:
NAMED_COLLECTION. Aliases:
NAMED COLLECTION CONTROL
CREATE NAMED COLLECTION. Level:
NAMED_COLLECTION
DROP NAMED COLLECTION. Level:
NAMED_COLLECTION
ALTER NAMED COLLECTION. Level:
NAMED_COLLECTION
SHOW NAMED COLLECTIONS. Level:
NAMED_COLLECTION. Aliases:
SHOW NAMED COLLECTIONS
SHOW NAMED COLLECTIONS SECRETS. Level:
NAMED_COLLECTION. Aliases:
SHOW NAMED COLLECTIONS SECRETS
NAMED COLLECTION. Level:
NAMED_COLLECTION. Aliases:
NAMED COLLECTION USAGE, USE NAMED COLLECTION
-
Unlike all other grants (CREATE, DROP, ALTER, SHOW) grant NAMED COLLECTION was added only in 23.7, while all others were added earlier - in 22.12.
Examples
Assuming a named collection is called abc, we grant privilege CREATE NAMED COLLECTION to user john.
GRANT CREATE NAMED COLLECTION ON abc TO john
TABLE ENGINE
Allows using a specified table engine when creating a table. Applies to table engines.
Examples
GRANT TABLE ENGINE ON * TO john
GRANT TABLE ENGINE ON TinyLog TO john
ALL
Grants all the privileges on regulated entity to a user account or a role.
The privilege
ALL is not supported in ClickHouse Cloud, where the
default user has limited permissions. Users can grant the maximum permissions to a user by granting the
default_role. See here for further details.
Users can also use the
GRANT CURRENT GRANTS as the default user to achieve similar effects to
ALL.
NONE
Doesn't grant any privileges.
ADMIN OPTION
The
ADMIN OPTION privilege allows a user to grant their role to another user.