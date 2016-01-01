EXPLAIN Statement
Shows the execution plan of a statement.
Syntax:
Example:
EXPLAIN Types
AST— Abstract syntax tree.
SYNTAX— Query text after AST-level optimizations.
QUERY TREE— Query tree after Query Tree level optimizations.
PLAN— Query execution plan.
PIPELINE— Query execution pipeline.
EXPLAIN AST
Dump query AST. Supports all types of queries, not only
SELECT.
Examples:
EXPLAIN SYNTAX
Returns query after syntax optimizations.
Example:
EXPLAIN QUERY TREE
Settings:
run_passes— Run all query tree passes before dumping the query tree. Default:
1.
dump_passes— Dump information about used passes before dumping the query tree. Default:
0.
passes— Specifies how many passes to run. If set to
-1, runs all the passes. Default:
-1.
Example:
EXPLAIN PLAN
Dump query plan steps.
Settings:
header— Prints output header for step. Default: 0.
description— Prints step description. Default: 1.
indexes— Shows used indexes, the number of filtered parts and the number of filtered granules for every index applied. Default: 0. Supported for MergeTree tables.
actions— Prints detailed information about step actions. Default: 0.
json— Prints query plan steps as a row in JSON format. Default: 0. It is recommended to use TSVRaw format to avoid unnecessary escaping.
When
json=1 step names will contain an additional suffix with unique step identifier.
Example:
Step and query cost estimation is not supported.
When
json = 1, the query plan is represented in JSON format. Every node is a dictionary that always has the keys
Node Type and
Plans.
Node Type is a string with a step name.
Plans is an array with child step descriptions. Other optional keys may be added depending on node type and settings.
Example:
With
description = 1, the
Description key is added to the step:
With
header = 1, the
Header key is added to the step as an array of columns.
Example:
With
indexes = 1, the
Indexes key is added. It contains an array of used indexes. Each index is described as JSON with
Type key (a string
MinMax,
Partition,
PrimaryKey or
Skip) and optional keys:
Name— The index name (currently only used for
Skipindexes).
Keys— The array of columns used by the index.
Condition— The used condition.
Description— The index description (currently only used for
Skipindexes).
Parts— The number of parts before/after the index is applied.
Granules— The number of granules before/after the index is applied.
Example:
With
actions = 1, added keys depend on step type.
Example:
EXPLAIN PIPELINE
Settings:
header— Prints header for each output port. Default: 0.
graph— Prints a graph described in the DOT graph description language. Default: 0.
compact— Prints graph in compact mode if
graphsetting is enabled. Default: 1.
When
compact=0 and
graph=1 processor names will contain an additional suffix with unique processor identifier.
Example:
EXPLAIN ESTIMATE
Shows the estimated number of rows, marks and parts to be read from the tables while processing the query. Works with tables in the MergeTree family.
Example
Creating a table:
Query:
Result:
EXPLAIN TABLE OVERRIDE
Shows the result of a table override on a table schema accessed through a table function. Also does some validation, throwing an exception if the override would have caused some kind of failure.
Example
Assume you have a remote MySQL table like this:
Result:
The validation is not complete, so a successful query does not guarantee that the override would not cause issues.