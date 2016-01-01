EXPLAIN Statement

Shows the execution plan of a statement.

Syntax:

Example:

AST — Abstract syntax tree.

— Abstract syntax tree. SYNTAX — Query text after AST-level optimizations.

— Query text after AST-level optimizations. QUERY TREE — Query tree after Query Tree level optimizations.

— Query tree after Query Tree level optimizations. PLAN — Query execution plan.

— Query execution plan. PIPELINE — Query execution pipeline.

Dump query AST. Supports all types of queries, not only SELECT .

Examples:

Returns query after syntax optimizations.

Example:

Settings:

run_passes — Run all query tree passes before dumping the query tree. Default: 1 .

— Run all query tree passes before dumping the query tree. Default: . dump_passes — Dump information about used passes before dumping the query tree. Default: 0 .

— Dump information about used passes before dumping the query tree. Default: . passes — Specifies how many passes to run. If set to -1 , runs all the passes. Default: -1 .

Example:

Dump query plan steps.

Settings:

header — Prints output header for step. Default: 0.

— Prints output header for step. Default: 0. description — Prints step description. Default: 1.

— Prints step description. Default: 1. indexes — Shows used indexes, the number of filtered parts and the number of filtered granules for every index applied. Default: 0. Supported for MergeTree tables.

— Shows used indexes, the number of filtered parts and the number of filtered granules for every index applied. Default: 0. Supported for MergeTree tables. actions — Prints detailed information about step actions. Default: 0.

— Prints detailed information about step actions. Default: 0. json — Prints query plan steps as a row in JSON format. Default: 0. It is recommended to use TSVRaw format to avoid unnecessary escaping.

When json=1 step names will contain an additional suffix with unique step identifier.

Example:

Note Step and query cost estimation is not supported.

When json = 1 , the query plan is represented in JSON format. Every node is a dictionary that always has the keys Node Type and Plans . Node Type is a string with a step name. Plans is an array with child step descriptions. Other optional keys may be added depending on node type and settings.

Example:

With description = 1, the Description key is added to the step:

With header = 1, the Header key is added to the step as an array of columns.

Example:

With indexes = 1, the Indexes key is added. It contains an array of used indexes. Each index is described as JSON with Type key (a string MinMax , Partition , PrimaryKey or Skip ) and optional keys:

Name — The index name (currently only used for Skip indexes).

— The index name (currently only used for indexes). Keys — The array of columns used by the index.

— The array of columns used by the index. Condition — The used condition.

— The used condition. Description — The index description (currently only used for Skip indexes).

— The index description (currently only used for indexes). Parts — The number of parts before/after the index is applied.

— The number of parts before/after the index is applied. Granules — The number of granules before/after the index is applied.

Example:

With actions = 1, added keys depend on step type.

Example:

Settings:

header — Prints header for each output port. Default: 0.

— Prints header for each output port. Default: 0. graph — Prints a graph described in the DOT graph description language. Default: 0.

— Prints a graph described in the DOT graph description language. Default: 0. compact — Prints graph in compact mode if graph setting is enabled. Default: 1.

When compact=0 and graph=1 processor names will contain an additional suffix with unique processor identifier.

Example:

Shows the estimated number of rows, marks and parts to be read from the tables while processing the query. Works with tables in the MergeTree family.

Example

Creating a table:

Query:

Result:

Shows the result of a table override on a table schema accessed through a table function. Also does some validation, throwing an exception if the override would have caused some kind of failure.

Example

Assume you have a remote MySQL table like this:

Result: