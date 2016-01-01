EXECUTE AS Statement
Allows to execute queries on behalf of a different user.
Syntax
The first form (without
subquery) sets that all the following queries in the current session will be executed on behalf of the specified
target_user.
The second form (with
subquery) executes only the specified
subquery on behalf of the specified
target_user.
In order to work both forms require server setting allow_impersonate_user
to be set to
1 and the
IMPERSONATE privilege to be granted. For example, the following commands
allow user
user2 to execute commands
EXECUTE AS user1 ... and also allow user
user3 to execute commands as any user.
While impersonating another user function currentUser() returns the name of that other user, and function authenticatedUser() returns the name of the user who has been actually authenticated.