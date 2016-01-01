DROP Statements
Deletes existing entity. If the
IF EXISTS clause is specified, these queries do not return an error if the entity does not exist. If the
SYNC modifier is specified, the entity is dropped without delay.
DROP DATABASE
Deletes all tables inside the
db database, then deletes the
db database itself.
Syntax:
DROP TABLE
Deletes one or more tables.
To undo the deletion of a table, please see UNDROP TABLE
Syntax:
Limitations:
- If the clause
IF EMPTYis specified, the server checks the emptiness of the table only on the replica which received the query.
- Deleting multiple tables at once is not an atomic operation, i.e. if the deletion of a table fails, subsequent tables will not be deleted.
DROP DICTIONARY
Deletes the dictionary.
Syntax:
DROP USER
Deletes a user.
Syntax:
DROP ROLE
Deletes a role. The deleted role is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP ROW POLICY
Deletes a row policy. Deleted row policy is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP QUOTA
Deletes a quota. The deleted quota is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP SETTINGS PROFILE
Deletes a settings profile. The deleted settings profile is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP VIEW
Deletes a view. Views can be deleted by a
DROP TABLE command as well but
DROP VIEW checks that
[db.]name is a view.
Syntax:
DROP FUNCTION
Deletes a user defined function created by CREATE FUNCTION. System functions can not be dropped.
Syntax
Example
DROP NAMED COLLECTION
Deletes a named collection.
Syntax
Example