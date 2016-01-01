Skip to main content
DESCRIBE TABLE

Returns information about table columns.

Syntax

The DESCRIBE statement returns a row for each table column with the following String values:

  • name — A column name.
  • type — A column type.
  • default_type — A clause that is used in the column default expression: DEFAULT, MATERIALIZED or ALIAS. If there is no default expression, then empty string is returned.
  • default_expression — An expression specified after the DEFAULT clause.
  • comment — A column comment.
  • codec_expression — A codec that is applied to the column.
  • ttl_expression — A TTL expression.
  • is_subcolumn — A flag that equals 1 for internal subcolumns. It is included into the result only if subcolumn description is enabled by the describe_include_subcolumns setting.

All columns in Nested data structures are described separately. The name of each column is prefixed with a parent column name and a dot.

To show internal subcolumns of other data types, use the describe_include_subcolumns setting.

Example

Query:

Result:

The second query additionally shows subcolumns:

