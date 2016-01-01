DESCRIBE TABLE
Returns information about table columns.
Syntax
The
DESCRIBE statement returns a row for each table column with the following String values:
name— A column name.
type— A column type.
default_type— A clause that is used in the column default expression:
DEFAULT,
MATERIALIZEDor
ALIAS. If there is no default expression, then empty string is returned.
default_expression— An expression specified after the
DEFAULTclause.
comment— A column comment.
codec_expression— A codec that is applied to the column.
ttl_expression— A TTL expression.
is_subcolumn— A flag that equals
1for internal subcolumns. It is included into the result only if subcolumn description is enabled by the describe_include_subcolumns setting.
All columns in Nested data structures are described separately. The name of each column is prefixed with a parent column name and a dot.
To show internal subcolumns of other data types, use the describe_include_subcolumns setting.
Example
Query:
Result:
The second query additionally shows subcolumns:
