The Lightweight DELETE Statement

The lightweight DELETE statement removes rows from the table [db.]table that match the expression expr . It is only available for the *MergeTree table engine family.

It is called "lightweight DELETE " to contrast it to the ALTER TABLE ... DELETE command, which is a heavyweight process.

Lightweight DELETE is implemented as a mutation that marks rows as deleted but does not immediately physically delete them.

By default, DELETE statements wait until marking the rows as deleted is completed before returning. This can take a long time if the amount of data is large. Alternatively, you can run it asynchronously in the background using the setting lightweight_deletes_sync . If disabled, the DELETE statement is going to return immediately, but the data can still be visible to queries until the background mutation is finished.

The mutation does not physically delete the rows that have been marked as deleted, this will only happen during the next merge. As a result, it is possible that for an unspecified period, data is not actually deleted from storage and is only marked as deleted.

If you need to guarantee that your data is deleted from storage in a predictable time, consider using the table setting min_age_to_force_merge_seconds . Or you can use the ALTER TABLE ... DELETE command. Note that deleting data using ALTER TABLE ... DELETE may consume significant resources as it recreates all affected parts.

Large deletes can negatively affect ClickHouse performance. If you are attempting to delete all rows from a table, consider using the TRUNCATE TABLE command.

If you anticipate frequent deletes, consider using a custom partitioning key. You can then use the ALTER TABLE ... DROP PARTITION command to quickly drop all rows associated with that partition.

By default, DELETE does not work for tables with projections. This is because rows in a projection may be affected by a DELETE operation. But there is a MergeTree setting lightweight_mutation_projection_mode to change the behavior.

Deleting large volumes of data with the lightweight DELETE statement can negatively affect SELECT query performance.

The following can also negatively impact lightweight DELETE performance:

A heavy WHERE condition in a DELETE query.

condition in a query. If the mutations queue is filled with many other mutations, this can possibly lead to performance issues as all mutations on a table are executed sequentially.

The affected table has a very large number of data parts.

Having a lot of data in compact parts. In a Compact part, all columns are stored in one file.

DELETE requires the ALTER DELETE privilege. To enable DELETE statements on a specific table for a given user, run the following command: