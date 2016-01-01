CREATE VIEW
Creates a new view. Views can be normal, materialized, refreshable materialized, and window (refreshable materialized view and window view are experimental features).
Normal View
Syntax:
Normal views do not store any data. They just perform a read from another table on each access. In other words, a normal view is nothing more than a saved query. When reading from a view, this saved query is used as a subquery in the FROM clause.
As an example, assume you've created a view:
and written a query:
This query is fully equivalent to using the subquery:
Parameterized View
Parametrized views are similar to normal views, but can be created with parameters which are not resolved immediately. These views can be used with table functions, which specify the name of the view as function name and the parameter values as its arguments.
The above creates a view for table which can be used as table function by substituting parameters as shown below.
Materialized View
Here is a step-by-step guide on using Materialized views.
Materialized views store data transformed by the corresponding SELECT query.
When creating a materialized view without
TO [db].[table], you must specify
ENGINE – the table engine for storing data.
When creating a materialized view with
TO [db].[table], you can't also use
POPULATE.
A materialized view is implemented as follows: when inserting data to the table specified in
SELECT, part of the inserted data is converted by this
SELECT query, and the result is inserted in the view.
Materialized views in ClickHouse use column names instead of column order during insertion into destination table. If some column names are not present in the
SELECT query result, ClickHouse uses a default value, even if the column is not Nullable. A safe practice would be to add aliases for every column when using Materialized views.
Materialized views in ClickHouse are implemented more like insert triggers. If there's some aggregation in the view query, it's applied only to the batch of freshly inserted data. Any changes to existing data of source table (like update, delete, drop partition, etc.) does not change the materialized view.
Materialized views in ClickHouse do not have deterministic behaviour in case of errors. This means that blocks that had been already written will be preserved in the destination table, but all blocks after error will not.
By default if pushing to one of views fails, then the INSERT query will fail too, and some blocks may not be written to the destination table. This can be changed using
materialized_views_ignore_errors setting (you should set it for
INSERT query), if you will set
materialized_views_ignore_errors=true, then any errors while pushing to views will be ignored and all blocks will be written to the destination table.
Also note, that
materialized_views_ignore_errors set to
true by default for
system.*_log tables.
If you specify
POPULATE, the existing table data is inserted into the view when creating it, as if making a
CREATE TABLE ... AS SELECT ... . Otherwise, the query contains only the data inserted in the table after creating the view. We do not recommend using
POPULATE, since data inserted in the table during the view creation will not be inserted in it.
Given that
POPULATE works like
CREATE TABLE ... AS SELECT ... it has limitations:
- It is not supported with Replicated database
- It is not supported in ClickHouse cloud
Instead a separate
INSERT ... SELECT can be used.
A
SELECT query can contain
DISTINCT,
GROUP BY,
ORDER BY,
LIMIT. Note that the corresponding conversions are performed independently on each block of inserted data. For example, if
GROUP BY is set, data is aggregated during insertion, but only within a single packet of inserted data. The data won't be further aggregated. The exception is when using an
ENGINE that independently performs data aggregation, such as
SummingMergeTree.
The execution of ALTER queries on materialized views has limitations, for example, you can not update the
SELECT query, so this might be inconvenient. If the materialized view uses the construction
TO [db.]name, you can
DETACH the view, run
ALTER for the target table, and then
ATTACH the previously detached (
DETACH) view.
Note that materialized view is influenced by optimize_on_insert setting. The data is merged before the insertion into a view.
Views look the same as normal tables. For example, they are listed in the result of the
SHOW TABLES query.
To delete a view, use DROP VIEW. Although
DROP TABLE works for VIEWs as well.
SQL security
DEFINER and
SQL SECURITY allow you to specify which ClickHouse user to use when executing the view's underlying query.
SQL SECURITY has three legal values:
DEFINER,
INVOKER, or
NONE. You can specify any existing user or
CURRENT_USER in the
DEFINER clause.
The following table will explain which rights are required for which user in order to select from view.
Note that regardless of the SQL security option, in every case it is still required to have
GRANT SELECT ON <view> in order to read from it.
|SQL security option
|View
|Materialized View
DEFINER alice
alice must have a
SELECT grant for the view's source table.
alice must have a
SELECT grant for the view's source table and an
INSERT grant for the view's target table.
INVOKER
|User must have a
SELECT grant for the view's source table.
SQL SECURITY INVOKER can't be specified for materialized views.
NONE
|-
|-
SQL SECURITY NONE is a deprecated option. Any user with the rights to create views with
SQL SECURITY NONE will be able to execute any arbitrary query.
Thus, it is required to have
GRANT ALLOW SQL SECURITY NONE TO <user> in order to create a view with this option.
If
DEFINER/
SQL SECURITY aren't specified, the default values are used:
SQL SECURITY:
INVOKERfor normal views and
DEFINERfor materialized views (configurable by settings)
DEFINER:
CURRENT_USER(configurable by settings)
If a view is attached without
DEFINER/
SQL SECURITY specified, the default value is
SQL SECURITY NONE for the materialized view and
SQL SECURITY INVOKER for the normal view.
To change SQL security for an existing view, use
Examples
Live View
This feature is deprecated and will be removed in the future.
For your convenience, the old documentation is located here
Refreshable Materialized View
where
interval is a sequence of simple intervals:
Periodically runs the corresponding query and stores its result in a table.
- If the query says
APPEND, each refresh inserts rows into the table without deleting existing rows. The insert is not atomic, just like a regular INSERT SELECT.
- Otherwise each refresh atomically replaces the table's previous contents.
Differences from regular non-refreshable materialized views:
- No insert trigger. I.e. when new data is inserted into the table specified in SELECT, it's not automatically pushed to the refreshable materialized view. The periodic refresh runs the entire query.
- No restrictions on the SELECT query. Table functions (e.g.
url()), views, UNION, JOIN, are all allowed.
The settings in the
REFRESH ... SETTINGS part of the query are refresh settings (e.g.
refresh_retries), distinct from regular settings (e.g.
max_threads). Regular settings can be specified using
SETTINGS at the end of the query.
Refresh Schedule
Example refresh schedules:
RANDOMIZE FOR randomly adjusts the time of each refresh, e.g.:
At most one refresh may be running at a time, for a given view. E.g. if a view with
REFRESH EVERY 1 MINUTE takes 2 minutes to refresh, it'll just be refreshing every 2 minutes. If it then becomes faster and starts refreshing in 10 seconds, it'll go back to refreshing every minute. (In particular, it won't refresh every 10 seconds to catch up with a backlog of missed refreshes - there's no such backlog.)
Additionally, a refresh is started immediately after the materialized view is created, unless
EMPTY is specified in the
CREATE query. If
EMPTY is specified, the first refresh happens according to schedule.
In Replicated DB
If the refreshable materialized view is in a Replicated database, the replicas coordinate with each other such that only one replica performs the refresh at each scheduled time. ReplicatedMergeTree table engine is required, so that all replicas see the data produced by the refresh.
In
APPEND mode, coordination can be disabled using
SETTINGS all_replicas = 1. This makes replicas do refreshes independently of each other. In this case ReplicatedMergeTree is not required.
In non-
APPEND mode, only coordinated refreshing is supported. For uncoordinated, use
Atomic database and
CREATE ... ON CLUSTER query to create refreshable materialized views on all replicas.
The coordination is done through Keeper. The znode path is determined by default_replica_path server setting.
Dependencies
DEPENDS ON synchronizes refreshes of different tables. By way of example, suppose there's a chain of two refreshable materialized views:
Without
DEPENDS ON, both views will start a refresh at midnight, and
destination typically will see yesterday's data in
source. If we add dependency:
then
destination's refresh will start only after
source's refresh finished for that day, so
destination will be based on fresh data.
Alternatively, the same result can be achieved with:
where
1 HOUR can be any duration less than
source's refresh period. The dependent table won't be refreshed more frequently than any of its dependencies. This is a valid way to set up a chain of refreshable views without specifying the real refresh period more than once.
A few more examples:
REFRESH EVERY 1 DAY OFFSET 10 MINUTE(
destination) depends on
REFRESH EVERY 1 DAY(
source)
If
sourcerefresh takes more than 10 minutes,
destinationwill wait for it.
REFRESH EVERY 1 DAY OFFSET 1 HOURdepends on
REFRESH EVERY 1 DAY OFFSET 23 HOUR
Similar to the above, even though the corresponding refreshes happen on different calendar days.
destination's refresh on day X+1 will wait for
source's refresh on day X (if it takes more than 2 hours).
REFRESH EVERY 2 HOURdepends on
REFRESH EVERY 1 HOUR
The 2 HOUR refresh happens after the 1 HOUR refresh for every other hour, e.g. after the midnight refresh, then after the 2am refresh, etc.
REFRESH EVERY 1 MINUTEdepends on
REFRESH EVERY 2 HOUR
REFRESH AFTER 1 MINUTEdepends on
REFRESH EVERY 2 HOUR
REFRESH AFTER 1 MINUTEdepends on
REFRESH AFTER 2 HOUR
destinationis refreshed once after every
sourcerefresh, i.e. every 2 hours. The
1 MINUTEis effectively ignored.
REFRESH AFTER 1 HOURdepends on
REFRESH AFTER 1 HOUR
Currently this is not recommended.
DEPENDS ON only works between refreshable materialized views. Listing a regular table in the
DEPENDS ON list will prevent the view from ever refreshing (dependencies can be removed with
ALTER, see below).
Settings
Available refresh settings:
refresh_retries- How many times to retry if refresh query fails with an exception. If all retries fail, skip to the next scheduled refresh time. 0 means no retries, -1 means infinite retries. Default: 0.
refresh_retry_initial_backoff_ms- Delay before the first retry, if
refresh_retriesis not zero. Each subsequent retry doubles the delay, up to
refresh_retry_max_backoff_ms. Default: 100 ms.
refresh_retry_max_backoff_ms- Limit on the exponential growth of delay between refresh attempts. Default: 60000 ms (1 minute).
Changing Refresh Parameters
To change refresh parameters:
This replaces all refresh parameters at once: schedule, dependencies, settings, and APPEND-ness. E.g. if the table had a
DEPENDS ON, doing a
MODIFY REFRESH without
DEPENDS ON will remove the dependencies.
Other operations
The status of all refreshable materialized views is available in table
system.view_refreshes. In particular, it contains refresh progress (if running), last and next refresh time, exception message if a refresh failed.
To manually stop, start, trigger, or cancel refreshes use
SYSTEM STOP|START|REFRESH|WAIT|CANCEL VIEW.
To wait for a refresh to complete, use
SYSTEM WAIT VIEW. In particular, useful for waiting for initial refresh after creating a view.
Fun fact: the refresh query is allowed to read from the view that's being refreshed, seeing pre-refresh version of the data. This means you can implement Conway's game of life: https://pastila.nl/?00021a4b/d6156ff819c83d490ad2dcec05676865#O0LGWTO7maUQIA4AcGUtlA==
Window View
This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in the future releases. Enable usage of window views and
WATCH query using allow_experimental_window_view setting. Input the command
set allow_experimental_window_view = 1.
Window view can aggregate data by time window and output the results when the window is ready to fire. It stores the partial aggregation results in an inner(or specified) table to reduce latency and can push the processing result to a specified table or push notifications using the WATCH query.
Creating a window view is similar to creating
MATERIALIZED VIEW. Window view needs an inner storage engine to store intermediate data. The inner storage can be specified by using
INNER ENGINE clause, the window view will use
AggregatingMergeTree as the default inner engine.
When creating a window view without
TO [db].[table], you must specify
ENGINE – the table engine for storing data.
Time Window Functions
Time window functions are used to get the lower and upper window bound of records. The window view needs to be used with a time window function.
TIME ATTRIBUTES
Window view supports processing time and event time process.
Processing time allows window view to produce results based on the local machine's time and is used by default. It is the most straightforward notion of time but does not provide determinism. The processing time attribute can be defined by setting the
time_attr of the time window function to a table column or using the function
now(). The following query creates a window view with processing time.
Event time is the time that each individual event occurred on its producing device. This time is typically embedded within the records when it is generated. Event time processing allows for consistent results even in case of out-of-order events or late events. Window view supports event time processing by using
WATERMARK syntax.
Window view provides three watermark strategies:
STRICTLY_ASCENDING: Emits a watermark of the maximum observed timestamp so far. Rows that have a timestamp smaller to the max timestamp are not late.
ASCENDING: Emits a watermark of the maximum observed timestamp so far minus 1. Rows that have a timestamp equal and smaller to the max timestamp are not late.
BOUNDED: WATERMARK=INTERVAL. Emits watermarks, which are the maximum observed timestamp minus the specified delay.
The following queries are examples of creating a window view with
WATERMARK:
By default, the window will be fired when the watermark comes, and elements that arrived behind the watermark will be dropped. Window view supports late event processing by setting
ALLOWED_LATENESS=INTERVAL. An example of lateness handling is:
Note that elements emitted by a late firing should be treated as updated results of a previous computation. Instead of firing at the end of windows, the window view will fire immediately when the late event arrives. Thus, it will result in multiple outputs for the same window. Users need to take these duplicated results into account or deduplicate them.
You can modify
SELECT query that was specified in the window view by using
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY QUERY statement. The data structure resulting in a new
SELECT query should be the same as the original
SELECT query when with or without
TO [db.]name clause. Note that the data in the current window will be lost because the intermediate state cannot be reused.
Monitoring New Windows
Window view supports the WATCH query to monitoring changes, or use
TO syntax to output the results to a table.
WATCH query acts similar as in
LIVE VIEW. A
LIMIT can be specified to set the number of updates to receive before terminating the query. The
EVENTS clause can be used to obtain a short form of the
WATCH query where instead of the query result you will just get the latest query watermark.
Settings
window_view_clean_interval: The clean interval of window view in seconds to free outdated data. The system will retain the windows that have not been fully triggered according to the system time or
WATERMARKconfiguration, and the other data will be deleted.
window_view_heartbeat_interval: The heartbeat interval in seconds to indicate the watch query is alive.
wait_for_window_view_fire_signal_timeout: Timeout for waiting for window view fire signal in event time processing.
Example
Suppose we need to count the number of click logs per 10 seconds in a log table called
data, and its table structure is:
First, we create a window view with tumble window of 10 seconds interval:
Then, we use the
WATCH query to get the results.
When logs are inserted into table
data,
The
WATCH query should print the results as follows:
Alternatively, we can attach the output to another table using
TO syntax.
Additional examples can be found among stateful tests of ClickHouse (they are named
*window_view* there).
Window View Usage
The window view is useful in the following scenarios:
- Monitoring: Aggregate and calculate the metrics logs by time, and output the results to a target table. The dashboard can use the target table as a source table.
- Analyzing: Automatically aggregate and preprocess data in the time window. This can be useful when analyzing a large number of logs. The preprocessing eliminates repeated calculations in multiple queries and reduces query latency.