CREATE USER

Creates user accounts.

Syntax:

ON CLUSTER clause allows creating users on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

There are multiple ways of user identification:

IDENTIFIED WITH no_password

IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'qwerty'

IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'qwerty' or IDENTIFIED BY 'password'

or IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY 'hash' or IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY 'hash' SALT 'salt'

or IDENTIFIED WITH double_sha1_password BY 'qwerty'

IDENTIFIED WITH double_sha1_hash BY 'hash'

IDENTIFIED WITH bcrypt_password BY 'qwerty'

IDENTIFIED WITH bcrypt_hash BY 'hash'

IDENTIFIED WITH ldap SERVER 'server_name'

IDENTIFIED WITH kerberos or IDENTIFIED WITH kerberos REALM 'realm'

or IDENTIFIED WITH ssl_certificate CN 'mysite.com:user'

IDENTIFIED WITH ssh_key BY KEY 'public_key' TYPE 'ssh-rsa', KEY 'another_public_key' TYPE 'ssh-ed25519'

IDENTIFIED WITH http SERVER 'http_server' or IDENTIFIED WITH http SERVER 'http_server' SCHEME 'basic'

or IDENTIFIED BY 'qwerty'

Password complexity requirements can be edited in config.xml. Below is an example configuration that requires passwords to be at least 12 characters long and contain 1 number. Each password complexity rule requires a regex to match against passwords and a description of the rule.

Note In ClickHouse Cloud, by default, passwords must meet the following complexity requirements: Be at least 12 characters long

Contain at least 1 numeric character

Contain at least 1 uppercase character

Contain at least 1 lowercase character

Contain at least 1 special character

The following username is name1 and does not require a password - which obviously doesn't provide much security: To specify a plaintext password: Tip The password is stored in a SQL text file in /var/lib/clickhouse/access , so it's not a good idea to use plaintext_password . Try sha256_password instead, as demonstrated next... The most common option is to use a password that is hashed using SHA-256. ClickHouse will hash the password for you when you specify IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password . For example: The name3 user can now login using my_password , but the password is stored as the hashed value above. The following SQL file was created in /var/lib/clickhouse/access and gets executed at server startup: Tip If you have already created a hash value and corresponding salt value for a username, then you can use IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY 'hash' or IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY 'hash' SALT 'salt' . For identification with sha256_hash using SALT - hash must be calculated from concatenation of 'password' and 'salt'. The double_sha1_password is not typically needed, but comes in handy when working with clients that require it (like the MySQL interface): ClickHouse generates and runs the following query: The bcrypt_password is the most secure option for storing passwords. It uses the bcrypt algorithm, which is resilient against brute force attacks even if the password hash is compromised. The length of the password is limited to 72 characters with this method. The bcrypt work factor parameter, which defines the amount of computations and time needed to compute the hash and verify the password, can be modified in the server configuration: The work factor must be between 4 and 31, with a default value of 12. The type of the password can also be omitted: In this case, ClickHouse will use the default password type specified in the server configuration: The available password types are: plaintext_password , sha256_password , double_sha1_password . Multiple authentication methods can be specified:

Notes:

Older versions of ClickHouse might not support the syntax of multiple authentication methods. Therefore, if the ClickHouse server contains such users and is downgraded to a version that does not support it, such users will become unusable and some user related operations will be broken. In order to downgrade gracefully, one must set all users to contain a single authentication method prior to downgrading. Alternatively, if the server was downgraded without the proper procedure, the faulty users should be dropped. no_password can not co-exist with other authentication methods for security reasons. Therefore, you can only specify no_password if it is the only authentication method in the query.

User host is a host from which a connection to ClickHouse server could be established. The host can be specified in the HOST query section in the following ways:

HOST IP 'ip_address_or_subnetwork' — User can connect to ClickHouse server only from the specified IP address or a subnetwork. Examples: HOST IP '192.168.0.0/16' , HOST IP '2001:DB8::/32' . For use in production, only specify HOST IP elements (IP addresses and their masks), since using host and host_regexp might cause extra latency.

— User can connect to ClickHouse server only from the specified IP address or a subnetwork. Examples: , . For use in production, only specify elements (IP addresses and their masks), since using and might cause extra latency. HOST ANY — User can connect from any location. This is a default option.

— User can connect from any location. This is a default option. HOST LOCAL — User can connect only locally.

— User can connect only locally. HOST NAME 'fqdn' — User host can be specified as FQDN. For example, HOST NAME 'mysite.com' .

— User host can be specified as FQDN. For example, . HOST REGEXP 'regexp' — You can use pcre regular expressions when specifying user hosts. For example, HOST REGEXP '.*\.mysite\.com' .

— You can use pcre regular expressions when specifying user hosts. For example, . HOST LIKE 'template' — Allows you to use the LIKE operator to filter the user hosts. For example, HOST LIKE '%' is equivalent to HOST ANY , HOST LIKE '%.mysite.com' filters all the hosts in the mysite.com domain.

Another way of specifying host is to use @ syntax following the username. Examples:

CREATE USER mira@'127.0.0.1' — Equivalent to the HOST IP syntax.

— Equivalent to the syntax. CREATE USER mira@'localhost' — Equivalent to the HOST LOCAL syntax.

— Equivalent to the syntax. CREATE USER mira@'192.168.%.%' — Equivalent to the HOST LIKE syntax.

Tip ClickHouse treats user_name@'address' as a username as a whole. Thus, technically you can create multiple users with the same user_name and different constructions after @ . However, we do not recommend to do so.

Allows you to specify the expiration date and, optionally, the time for an authentication method. It accepts a string as a parameter. It is recommended to use the YYYY-MM-DD [hh:mm:ss] [timezone] format for datetime. By default, this parameter equals 'infinity' . The VALID UNTIL clause can only be specified along with an authentication method, except for the case where no authentication method has been specified in the query. In this scenario, the VALID UNTIL clause will be applied to all existing authentication methods.

Examples:

CREATE USER name1 VALID UNTIL '2025-01-01'

CREATE USER name1 VALID UNTIL '2025-01-01 12:00:00 UTC'

CREATE USER name1 VALID UNTIL 'infinity'

CREATE USER name1 VALID UNTIL '2025-01-01 12:00:00 `Asia/Tokyo`'

CREATE USER name1 IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'no_expiration', bcrypt_password BY 'expiration_set' VALID UNTIL '2025-01-01''

Specifies users or roles which are allowed to receive privileges from this user on the condition this user has also all required access granted with GRANT OPTION. Options of the GRANTEES clause:

user — Specifies a user this user can grant privileges to.

— Specifies a user this user can grant privileges to. role — Specifies a role this user can grant privileges to.

— Specifies a role this user can grant privileges to. ANY — This user can grant privileges to anyone. It's the default setting.

— This user can grant privileges to anyone. It's the default setting. NONE — This user can grant privileges to none.

You can exclude any user or role by using the EXCEPT expression. For example, CREATE USER user1 GRANTEES ANY EXCEPT user2 . It means if user1 has some privileges granted with GRANT OPTION it will be able to grant those privileges to anyone except user2 .

Create the user account mira protected by the password qwerty :

mira should start client app at the host where the ClickHouse server runs.

Create the user account john , assign roles to it and make this roles default:

Create the user account john and make all his future roles default:

When some role is assigned to john in the future, it will become default automatically.

Create the user account john and make all his future roles default excepting role1 and role2 :