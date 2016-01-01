CREATE ROW POLICY

Creates a row policy, i.e. a filter used to determine which rows a user can read from a table.

Tip Row policies make sense only for users with readonly access. If a user can modify a table or copy partitions between tables, it defeats the restrictions of row policies.

Syntax:

Allows specifying a condition to filter rows. A user will see a row if the condition is calculated to non-zero for the row.

In the TO section you can provide a list of users and roles this policy should work for. For example, CREATE ROW POLICY ... TO accountant, john@localhost .

Keyword ALL means all the ClickHouse users, including current user. Keyword ALL EXCEPT allows excluding some users from the all users list, for example, CREATE ROW POLICY ... TO ALL EXCEPT accountant, john@localhost

Note If there are no row policies defined for a table, then any user can SELECT all the rows from the table. Defining one or more row policies for the table makes access to the table dependent on the row policies, no matter if those row policies are defined for the current user or not. For example, the following policy: CREATE ROW POLICY pol1 ON mydb.table1 USING b=1 TO mira, peter forbids the users mira and peter from seeing the rows with b != 1 , and any non-mentioned user (e.g., the user paul ) will see no rows from mydb.table1 at all. If that's not desirable, it can be fixed by adding one more row policy, like the following: CREATE ROW POLICY pol2 ON mydb.table1 USING 1 TO ALL EXCEPT mira, peter

It's allowed to have more than one policy enabled on the same table for the same user at one time. So we need a way to combine the conditions from multiple policies.

By default, policies are combined using the boolean OR operator. For example, the following policies:

enable the user peter to see rows with either b=1 or c=2 .

The AS clause specifies how policies should be combined with other policies. Policies can be either permissive or restrictive. By default, policies are permissive, which means they are combined using the boolean OR operator.

A policy can be defined as restrictive as an alternative. Restrictive policies are combined using the boolean AND operator.

Here is the general formula:

For example, the following policies:

enable the user peter to see rows only if both b=1 AND c=2 .

Database policies are combined with table policies.

For example, the following policies:

enable the user peter to see table1 rows only if both b=1 AND c=2 , although any other table in mydb would have only b=1 policy applied for the user.

Allows creating row policies on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

CREATE ROW POLICY filter1 ON mydb.mytable USING a<1000 TO accountant, john@localhost

CREATE ROW POLICY filter2 ON mydb.mytable USING a<1000 AND b=5 TO ALL EXCEPT mira

CREATE ROW POLICY filter3 ON mydb.mytable USING 1 TO admin