CREATE ROW POLICY
Creates a row policy, i.e. a filter used to determine which rows a user can read from a table.
Row policies make sense only for users with readonly access. If a user can modify a table or copy partitions between tables, it defeats the restrictions of row policies.
Syntax:
USING Clause
Allows specifying a condition to filter rows. A user will see a row if the condition is calculated to non-zero for the row.
TO Clause
In the
TO section you can provide a list of users and roles this policy should work for. For example,
CREATE ROW POLICY ... TO accountant, john@localhost.
Keyword
ALL means all the ClickHouse users, including current user. Keyword
ALL EXCEPT allows excluding some users from the all users list, for example,
CREATE ROW POLICY ... TO ALL EXCEPT accountant, john@localhost
If there are no row policies defined for a table, then any user can
SELECT all the rows from the table. Defining one or more row policies for the table makes access to the table dependent on the row policies, no matter if those row policies are defined for the current user or not. For example, the following policy:
CREATE ROW POLICY pol1 ON mydb.table1 USING b=1 TO mira, peter
forbids the users
mira and
peter from seeing the rows with
b != 1, and any non-mentioned user (e.g., the user
paul) will see no rows from
mydb.table1 at all.
If that's not desirable, it can be fixed by adding one more row policy, like the following:
CREATE ROW POLICY pol2 ON mydb.table1 USING 1 TO ALL EXCEPT mira, peter
AS Clause
It's allowed to have more than one policy enabled on the same table for the same user at one time. So we need a way to combine the conditions from multiple policies.
By default, policies are combined using the boolean
OR operator. For example, the following policies:
enable the user
peter to see rows with either
b=1 or
c=2.
The
AS clause specifies how policies should be combined with other policies. Policies can be either permissive or restrictive. By default, policies are permissive, which means they are combined using the boolean
OR operator.
A policy can be defined as restrictive as an alternative. Restrictive policies are combined using the boolean
AND operator.
Here is the general formula:
For example, the following policies:
enable the user
peter to see rows only if both
b=1 AND
c=2.
Database policies are combined with table policies.
For example, the following policies:
enable the user
peter to see table1 rows only if both
b=1 AND
c=2, although
any other table in mydb would have only
b=1 policy applied for the user.
ON CLUSTER Clause
Allows creating row policies on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.
Examples
CREATE ROW POLICY filter1 ON mydb.mytable USING a<1000 TO accountant, john@localhost
CREATE ROW POLICY filter2 ON mydb.mytable USING a<1000 AND b=5 TO ALL EXCEPT mira
CREATE ROW POLICY filter3 ON mydb.mytable USING 1 TO admin
CREATE ROW POLICY filter4 ON mydb.* USING 1 TO admin