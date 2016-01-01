Skip to main content
CREATE QUOTA

Creates a quota that can be assigned to a user or a role.

Syntax:

Keys user_name, ip_address, client_key, client_key, user_name and client_key, ip_address correspond to the fields in the system.quotas table.

Parameters queries, query_selects, query_inserts, errors, result_rows, result_bytes, read_rows, read_bytes, execution_time, failed_sequential_authentications correspond to the fields in the system.quotas_usage table.

ON CLUSTER clause allows creating quotas on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

Examples

Limit the maximum number of queries for the current user with 123 queries in 15 months constraint:

For the default user limit the maximum execution time with half a second in 30 minutes, and limit the maximum number of queries with 321 and the maximum number of errors with 10 in 5 quarters: