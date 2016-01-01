CREATE QUOTA

Creates a quota that can be assigned to a user or a role.

Syntax:

Keys user_name , ip_address , client_key , client_key, user_name and client_key, ip_address correspond to the fields in the system.quotas table.

Parameters queries , query_selects , query_inserts , errors , result_rows , result_bytes , read_rows , read_bytes , execution_time , failed_sequential_authentications correspond to the fields in the system.quotas_usage table.

ON CLUSTER clause allows creating quotas on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.

Examples

Limit the maximum number of queries for the current user with 123 queries in 15 months constraint:

For the default user limit the maximum execution time with half a second in 30 minutes, and limit the maximum number of queries with 321 and the maximum number of errors with 10 in 5 quarters: