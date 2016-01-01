CREATE QUOTA
Creates a quota that can be assigned to a user or a role.
Syntax:
Keys
user_name,
ip_address,
client_key,
client_key, user_name and
client_key, ip_address correspond to the fields in the system.quotas table.
Parameters
queries,
query_selects,
query_inserts,
errors,
result_rows,
result_bytes,
read_rows,
read_bytes,
execution_time,
failed_sequential_authentications correspond to the fields in the system.quotas_usage table.
ON CLUSTER clause allows creating quotas on a cluster, see Distributed DDL.
Examples
Limit the maximum number of queries for the current user with 123 queries in 15 months constraint:
For the default user limit the maximum execution time with half a second in 30 minutes, and limit the maximum number of queries with 321 and the maximum number of errors with 10 in 5 quarters: