CREATE FUNCTION -user defined function (UDF)
Creates a user defined function (UDF) from a lambda expression. The expression must consist of function parameters, constants, operators, or other function calls.
Syntax
A function can have an arbitrary number of parameters.
There are a few restrictions:
- The name of a function must be unique among user defined and system functions.
- Recursive functions are not allowed.
- All variables used by a function must be specified in its parameter list.
If any restriction is violated then an exception is raised.
