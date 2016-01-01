Skip to main content
YTsaurus dictionary source

Experimental feature. Learn more.
Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud
This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in future releases. Enable usage of the YTsaurus dictionary source using setting allow_experimental_ytsaurus_dictionary_source.

Example of settings:

SOURCE(YTSAURUS(
    http_proxy_urls 'http://localhost:8000'
    cypress_path '//tmp/test'
    oauth_token 'password'
))

Setting fields:

SettingDescription
http_proxy_urlsURL to the YTsaurus http proxy.
cypress_pathCypress path to the table source.
oauth_tokenOAuth token.