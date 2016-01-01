YTsaurus dictionary source
Experimental feature. Learn more.
Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud
References
This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in future releases.
Enable usage of the YTsaurus dictionary source
using setting
allow_experimental_ytsaurus_dictionary_source.
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
http_proxy_urls
|URL to the YTsaurus http proxy.
cypress_path
|Cypress path to the table source.
oauth_token
|OAuth token.