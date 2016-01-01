YAMLRegExpTree dictionary source

The YAMLRegExpTree source loads a regular expression tree from a YAML file on the local filesystem. It is designed exclusively for use with the regexp_tree dictionary layout and provides hierarchical regex-to-attribute mappings for pattern-based lookups such as user agent parsing.

Note The YAMLRegExpTree source is only available in ClickHouse Open Source. For ClickHouse Cloud, export the dictionary to CSV and load it via a ClickHouse table source instead. See Using regexp_tree dictionaries in ClickHouse Cloud for details.

CREATE DICTIONARY regexp_dict ( regexp String, name String, version String ) PRIMARY KEY(regexp) SOURCE(YAMLRegExpTree(PATH '/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/regexp_tree.yaml')) LAYOUT(regexp_tree) LIFETIME(0);

Setting fields:

Setting Description PATH The absolute path to the YAML file containing the regular expression tree. When created via DDL, the file must be in the user_files directory.

The YAML file contains a list of regular expression tree nodes. Each node can have attributes and child nodes, forming a hierarchy:

- regexp: 'Linux/(\d+[\.\d]*).+tlinux' name: 'TencentOS' version: '\1' - regexp: '\d+/tclwebkit(?:\d+[\.\d]*)' name: 'Android' versions: - regexp: '33/tclwebkit' version: '13' - regexp: '3[12]/tclwebkit' version: '12' - regexp: '30/tclwebkit' version: '11' - regexp: '29/tclwebkit' version: '10'

Each node has the following structure:

regexp : The regular expression for this node.

: The regular expression for this node. attributes : User-defined dictionary attributes (e.g. name , version ). Attribute values may contain back references to capture groups in the regular expression, written as \1 or $1 (numbers 1-9). These are replaced with the matched capture group at query time.

: User-defined dictionary attributes (e.g. , ). Attribute values may contain to capture groups in the regular expression, written as or (numbers 1-9). These are replaced with the matched capture group at query time. child nodes: A list of children, each with its own attributes and optionally more children. The name of the child list is arbitrary (e.g. versions above). String matching proceeds depth-first: if a string matches a node, its children are also checked. Attributes of the deepest matching node take precedence, overriding equally named parent attributes.