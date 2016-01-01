Skip to main content
Redis dictionary source

Example of settings:

SOURCE(REDIS(
    host 'localhost'
    port 6379
    storage_type 'simple'
    db_index 0
))

Setting fields:

SettingDescription
hostThe Redis host.
portThe port on the Redis server.
storage_typeThe structure of internal Redis storage using for work with keys. simple is for simple sources and for hashed single key sources, hash_map is for hashed sources with two keys. Ranged sources and cache sources with complex key are unsupported. Default value is simple. Optional.
db_indexThe specific numeric index of Redis logical database. Default value is 0. Optional.