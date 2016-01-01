Redis dictionary source
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
host
|The Redis host.
port
|The port on the Redis server.
storage_type
|The structure of internal Redis storage using for work with keys.
simple is for simple sources and for hashed single key sources,
hash_map is for hashed sources with two keys. Ranged sources and cache sources with complex key are unsupported. Default value is
simple. Optional.
db_index
|The specific numeric index of Redis logical database. Default value is
0. Optional.