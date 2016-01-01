PostgreSQL dictionary source

host The host on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

port The port on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

user Name of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

password Password of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

replica Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections.

replica/host The PostgreSQL host.

replica/port The PostgreSQL port.

replica/priority The replica priority. When attempting to connect, ClickHouse traverses the replicas in order of priority. The lower the number, the higher the priority.

db Name of the database.

table Name of the table.

where The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for WHERE clause in PostgreSQL. For example, id > 10 AND id < 20 . Optional.

invalidate_query Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME.

background_reconnect Reconnect to replica in background if connection fails. Optional.