PostgreSQL dictionary source
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
host
|The host on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside
<replica>).
port
|The port on the PostgreSQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside
<replica>).
user
|Name of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside
<replica>).
password
|Password of the PostgreSQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside
<replica>).
replica
|Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections.
replica/host
|The PostgreSQL host.
replica/port
|The PostgreSQL port.
replica/priority
|The replica priority. When attempting to connect, ClickHouse traverses the replicas in order of priority. The lower the number, the higher the priority.
db
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the table.
where
|The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for
WHERE clause in PostgreSQL. For example,
id > 10 AND id < 20. Optional.
invalidate_query
|Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME.
background_reconnect
|Reconnect to replica in background if connection fails. Optional.
query
|The custom query. Optional.
Note
The
table or
where fields cannot be used together with the
query field. And either one of the
table or
query fields must be declared.