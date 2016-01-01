ODBC dictionary source

You can use this method to connect any database that has an ODBC driver.
Example of settings:
SOURCE(ODBC(
db 'DatabaseName'
table 'SchemaName.TableName'
connection_string 'DSN=some_parameters'
invalidate_query 'SQL_QUERY'
query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name'
))
<source>
<odbc>
<db>DatabaseName</db>
<table>ShemaName.TableName</table>
<connection_string>DSN=some_parameters</connection_string>
<invalidate_query>SQL_QUERY</invalidate_query>
<query>SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM ShemaName.TableName</query>
</odbc>
</source>
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
db
|Name of the database. Omit it if the database name is set in the
<connection_string> parameters.
table
|Name of the table and schema if exists.
connection_string
|Connection string.
invalidate_query
|Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME.
background_reconnect
|Reconnect to replica in background if connection fails. Optional.
query
|The custom query. Optional.
Note
The
table and
query fields cannot be used together. And either one of the
table or
query fields must be declared.
ClickHouse receives quoting symbols from ODBC-driver and quote all settings in queries to driver, so it's necessary to set table name accordingly to table name case in database.
If you have a problems with encodings when using Oracle, see the corresponding FAQ item.
Known Vulnerability of the ODBC Dictionary Functionality
Note
When connecting to the database through the ODBC driver connection parameter
Servername can be substituted. In this case values of
USERNAME and
PASSWORD from
odbc.ini are sent to the remote server and can be compromised.
Example of insecure use
Let's configure unixODBC for PostgreSQL. Content of
/etc/odbc.ini:
[gregtest]
Driver = /usr/lib/psqlodbca.so
Servername = localhost
PORT = 5432
DATABASE = test_db
#OPTION = 3
USERNAME = test
PASSWORD = test
If you then make a query such as
SELECT * FROM odbc('DSN=gregtest;Servername=some-server.com', 'test_db');
ODBC driver will send values of
USERNAME and
PASSWORD from
odbc.ini to
some-server.com.
Example of Connecting Postgresql
Ubuntu OS.
Installing unixODBC and the ODBC driver for PostgreSQL:
$ sudo apt-get install -y unixodbc odbcinst odbc-postgresql
Configuring
/etc/odbc.ini (or
~/.odbc.ini if you signed in under a user that runs ClickHouse):
[DEFAULT]
Driver = myconnection
[myconnection]
Description = PostgreSQL connection to my_db
Driver = PostgreSQL Unicode
Database = my_db
Servername = 127.0.0.1
UserName = username
Password = password
Port = 5432
Protocol = 9.3
ReadOnly = No
RowVersioning = No
ShowSystemTables = No
ConnSettings =
The dictionary configuration in ClickHouse:
CREATE DICTIONARY table_name (
id UInt64,
some_column UInt64 DEFAULT 0
)
PRIMARY KEY id
SOURCE(ODBC(connection_string 'DSN=myconnection' table 'postgresql_table'))
LAYOUT(HASHED())
LIFETIME(MIN 300 MAX 360)
<clickhouse>
<dictionary>
<name>table_name</name>
<source>
<odbc>
<!-- You can specify the following parameters in connection_string: -->
<!-- DSN=myconnection;UID=username;PWD=password;HOST=127.0.0.1;PORT=5432;DATABASE=my_db -->
<connection_string>DSN=myconnection</connection_string>
<table>postgresql_table</table>
</odbc>
</source>
<lifetime>
<min>300</min>
<max>360</max>
</lifetime>
<layout>
<hashed/>
</layout>
<structure>
<id>
<name>id</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>some_column</name>
<type>UInt64</type>
<null_value>0</null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
</dictionary>
</clickhouse>
You may need to edit
odbc.ini to specify the full path to the library with the driver
DRIVER=/usr/local/lib/psqlodbcw.so.
Example of Connecting MS SQL Server
Ubuntu OS.
Installing the ODBC driver for connecting to MS SQL:
$ sudo apt-get install tdsodbc freetds-bin sqsh
Configuring the driver:
$ cat /etc/freetds/freetds.conf
...
[MSSQL]
host = 192.168.56.101
port = 1433
tds version = 7.0
client charset = UTF-8
# test TDS connection
$ sqsh -S MSSQL -D database -U user -P password
$ cat /etc/odbcinst.ini
[FreeTDS]
Description = FreeTDS
Driver = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsodbc.so
Setup = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsS.so
FileUsage = 1
UsageCount = 5
$ cat /etc/odbc.ini
# $ cat ~/.odbc.ini # if you signed in under a user that runs ClickHouse
[MSSQL]
Description = FreeTDS
Driver = FreeTDS
Servername = MSSQL
Database = test
UID = test
PWD = test
Port = 1433
# (optional) test ODBC connection (to use isql-tool install the [unixodbc](https://packages.debian.org/sid/unixodbc)-package)
$ isql -v MSSQL "user" "password"
Remarks:
- to determine the earliest TDS version that is supported by a particular SQL Server version, refer to the product documentation or look at MS-TDS Product Behavior
Configuring the dictionary in ClickHouse:
CREATE DICTIONARY test (
k UInt64,
s String DEFAULT ''
)
PRIMARY KEY k
SOURCE(ODBC(table 'dict' connection_string 'DSN=MSSQL;UID=test;PWD=test'))
LAYOUT(FLAT())
LIFETIME(MIN 300 MAX 360)
<clickhouse>
<dictionary>
<name>test</name>
<source>
<odbc>
<table>dict</table>
<connection_string>DSN=MSSQL;UID=test;PWD=test</connection_string>
</odbc>
</source>
<lifetime>
<min>300</min>
<max>360</max>
</lifetime>
<layout>
<flat />
</layout>
<structure>
<id>
<name>k</name>
</id>
<attribute>
<name>s</name>
<type>String</type>
<null_value></null_value>
</attribute>
</structure>
</dictionary>
</clickhouse>