ODBC dictionary source

You can use this method to connect any database that has an ODBC driver.

Example of settings:

DDL

Configuration file SOURCE(ODBC( db 'DatabaseName' table 'SchemaName.TableName' connection_string 'DSN=some_parameters' invalidate_query 'SQL_QUERY' query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM db_name.table_name' )) <source> <odbc> <db>DatabaseName</db> <table>ShemaName.TableName</table> <connection_string>DSN=some_parameters</connection_string> <invalidate_query>SQL_QUERY</invalidate_query> <query>SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM ShemaName.TableName</query> </odbc> </source>

Setting fields:

Setting Description db Name of the database. Omit it if the database name is set in the <connection_string> parameters. table Name of the table and schema if exists. connection_string Connection string. invalidate_query Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME. background_reconnect Reconnect to replica in background if connection fails. Optional. query The custom query. Optional.

Note The table and query fields cannot be used together. And either one of the table or query fields must be declared.

ClickHouse receives quoting symbols from ODBC-driver and quote all settings in queries to driver, so it's necessary to set table name accordingly to table name case in database.

If you have a problems with encodings when using Oracle, see the corresponding FAQ item.

Note When connecting to the database through the ODBC driver connection parameter Servername can be substituted. In this case values of USERNAME and PASSWORD from odbc.ini are sent to the remote server and can be compromised.

Example of insecure use

Let's configure unixODBC for PostgreSQL. Content of /etc/odbc.ini :

[gregtest] Driver = /usr/lib/psqlodbca.so Servername = localhost PORT = 5432 DATABASE = test_db #OPTION = 3 USERNAME = test PASSWORD = test

If you then make a query such as

SELECT * FROM odbc('DSN=gregtest;Servername=some-server.com', 'test_db');

ODBC driver will send values of USERNAME and PASSWORD from odbc.ini to some-server.com .

Ubuntu OS.

Installing unixODBC and the ODBC driver for PostgreSQL:

$ sudo apt-get install -y unixodbc odbcinst odbc-postgresql

Configuring /etc/odbc.ini (or ~/.odbc.ini if you signed in under a user that runs ClickHouse):

[DEFAULT] Driver = myconnection [myconnection] Description = PostgreSQL connection to my_db Driver = PostgreSQL Unicode Database = my_db Servername = 127.0.0.1 UserName = username Password = password Port = 5432 Protocol = 9.3 ReadOnly = No RowVersioning = No ShowSystemTables = No ConnSettings =

The dictionary configuration in ClickHouse:

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY table_name ( id UInt64, some_column UInt64 DEFAULT 0 ) PRIMARY KEY id SOURCE(ODBC(connection_string 'DSN=myconnection' table 'postgresql_table')) LAYOUT(HASHED()) LIFETIME(MIN 300 MAX 360) <clickhouse> <dictionary> <name>table_name</name> <source> <odbc> <!-- You can specify the following parameters in connection_string: --> <!-- DSN=myconnection;UID=username;PWD=password;HOST=127.0.0.1;PORT=5432;DATABASE=my_db --> <connection_string>DSN=myconnection</connection_string> <table>postgresql_table</table> </odbc> </source> <lifetime> <min>300</min> <max>360</max> </lifetime> <layout> <hashed/> </layout> <structure> <id> <name>id</name> </id> <attribute> <name>some_column</name> <type>UInt64</type> <null_value>0</null_value> </attribute> </structure> </dictionary> </clickhouse>

You may need to edit odbc.ini to specify the full path to the library with the driver DRIVER=/usr/local/lib/psqlodbcw.so .

Ubuntu OS.

Installing the ODBC driver for connecting to MS SQL:

$ sudo apt-get install tdsodbc freetds-bin sqsh

Configuring the driver:

$ cat /etc/freetds/freetds.conf ... [MSSQL] host = 192.168.56.101 port = 1433 tds version = 7.0 client charset = UTF-8 # test TDS connection $ sqsh -S MSSQL -D database -U user -P password $ cat /etc/odbcinst.ini [FreeTDS] Description = FreeTDS Driver = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsodbc.so Setup = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/odbc/libtdsS.so FileUsage = 1 UsageCount = 5 $ cat /etc/odbc.ini # $ cat ~/.odbc.ini # if you signed in under a user that runs ClickHouse [MSSQL] Description = FreeTDS Driver = FreeTDS Servername = MSSQL Database = test UID = test PWD = test Port = 1433 # (optional) test ODBC connection (to use isql-tool install the [unixodbc](https://packages.debian.org/sid/unixodbc)-package) $ isql -v MSSQL "user" "password"

Remarks:

to determine the earliest TDS version that is supported by a particular SQL Server version, refer to the product documentation or look at MS-TDS Product Behavior

Configuring the dictionary in ClickHouse: