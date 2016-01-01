MySQL dictionary source

port The port on the MySQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

user Name of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

password Password of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside <replica> ).

replica Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections.

replica/host The MySQL host.

replica/priority The replica priority. When attempting to connect, ClickHouse traverses the replicas in order of priority. The lower the number, the higher the priority.

db Name of the database.

table Name of the table.

where The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for WHERE clause in MySQL, for example, id > 10 AND id < 20 . Optional.

invalidate_query Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME.

fail_on_connection_loss Controls behavior of the server on connection loss. If true , an exception is thrown immediately if the connection between client and server was lost. If false , the ClickHouse server retries to execute the query three times before throwing an exception. Note that retrying leads to increased response times. Default value: false .