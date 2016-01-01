MySQL dictionary source
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
port
|The port on the MySQL server. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside
<replica>).
user
|Name of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside
<replica>).
password
|Password of the MySQL user. You can specify it for all replicas, or for each one individually (inside
<replica>).
replica
|Section of replica configurations. There can be multiple sections.
replica/host
|The MySQL host.
replica/priority
|The replica priority. When attempting to connect, ClickHouse traverses the replicas in order of priority. The lower the number, the higher the priority.
db
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the table.
where
|The selection criteria. The syntax for conditions is the same as for
WHERE clause in MySQL, for example,
id > 10 AND id < 20. Optional.
invalidate_query
|Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME.
fail_on_connection_loss
|Controls behavior of the server on connection loss. If
true, an exception is thrown immediately if the connection between client and server was lost. If
false, the ClickHouse server retries to execute the query three times before throwing an exception. Note that retrying leads to increased response times. Default value:
false.
query
|The custom query. Optional.
Note
The
table or
where fields cannot be used together with the
query field. And either one of the
table or
query fields must be declared.
Note
There is no explicit parameter
secure. When establishing an SSL-connection security is mandatory.
MySQL can be connected to on a local host via sockets. To do this, set
host and
socket.
