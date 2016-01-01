HTTP(S) dictionary source
Working with an HTTP(S) server depends on how the dictionary is stored in memory. If the dictionary is stored using
cache and
complex_key_cache, ClickHouse requests the necessary keys by sending a request via the
POST method.
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
In order for ClickHouse to access an HTTPS resource, you must configure openSSL in the server configuration.
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
url
|The source URL.
format
|The file format. All the formats described in Formats are supported.
credentials
|Basic HTTP authentication. Optional.
user
|Username required for the authentication.
password
|Password required for the authentication.
headers
|All custom HTTP headers entries used for the HTTP request. Optional.
header
|Single HTTP header entry.
name
|Identifier name used for the header send on the request.
value
|Value set for a specific identifier name.
When creating a dictionary using the DDL command (
CREATE DICTIONARY ...) remote hosts for HTTP dictionaries are checked against the contents of
remote_url_allow_hosts section from config to prevent database users to access arbitrary HTTP server.