HTTP(S) dictionary source

Working with an HTTP(S) server depends on how the dictionary is stored in memory. If the dictionary is stored using cache and complex_key_cache , ClickHouse requests the necessary keys by sending a request via the POST method.

Example of settings:

DDL

Configuration file SOURCE(HTTP( url 'http://[::1]/os.tsv' format 'TabSeparated' credentials(user 'user' password 'password') headers(header(name 'API-KEY' value 'key')) )) <source> <http> <url>http://[::1]/os.tsv</url> <format>TabSeparated</format> <credentials> <user>user</user> <password>password</password> </credentials> <headers> <header> <name>API-KEY</name> <value>key</value> </header> </headers> </http> </source>

In order for ClickHouse to access an HTTPS resource, you must configure openSSL in the server configuration.

Setting fields:

Setting Description url The source URL. format The file format. All the formats described in Formats are supported. credentials Basic HTTP authentication. Optional. user Username required for the authentication. password Password required for the authentication. headers All custom HTTP headers entries used for the HTTP request. Optional. header Single HTTP header entry. name Identifier name used for the header send on the request. value Value set for a specific identifier name.