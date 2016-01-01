Executable File dictionary source

Working with executable files depends on how the dictionary is stored in memory. If the dictionary is stored using cache and complex_key_cache , ClickHouse requests the necessary keys by sending a request to the executable file's STDIN. Otherwise, ClickHouse starts the executable file and treats its output as dictionary data.

Example of settings:

DDL

Configuration file SOURCE(EXECUTABLE( command 'cat /opt/dictionaries/os.tsv' format 'TabSeparated' implicit_key false )) <source> <executable> <command>cat /opt/dictionaries/os.tsv</command> <format>TabSeparated</format> <implicit_key>false</implicit_key> </executable> </source>

Setting fields:

Setting Description command The absolute path to the executable file, or the file name (if the command's directory is in the PATH ). format The file format. All the formats described in Formats are supported. command_termination_timeout The executable script should contain a main read-write loop. After the dictionary is destroyed, the pipe is closed, and the executable file will have command_termination_timeout seconds to shutdown before ClickHouse will send a SIGTERM signal to the child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is 10 . Optional. command_read_timeout Timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value 10000 . Optional. command_write_timeout Timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Default value 10000 . Optional. implicit_key The executable source file can return only values, and the correspondence to the requested keys is determined implicitly by the order of rows in the result. Default value is false . execute_direct If execute_direct = 1 , then command will be searched inside user_scripts folder specified by user_scripts_path. Additional script arguments can be specified using a whitespace separator. Example: script_name arg1 arg2 . If execute_direct = 0 , command is passed as argument for bin/sh -c . Default value is 0 . Optional. send_chunk_header Controls whether to send row count before sending a chunk of data to process. Default value is false . Optional.

That dictionary source can be configured only via XML configuration. Creating dictionaries with executable source via DDL is disabled; otherwise, the DB user would be able to execute arbitrary binaries on the ClickHouse node.