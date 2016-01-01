Executable File dictionary source
Working with executable files depends on how the dictionary is stored in memory. If the dictionary is stored using
cache and
complex_key_cache, ClickHouse requests the necessary keys by sending a request to the executable file's STDIN. Otherwise, ClickHouse starts the executable file and treats its output as dictionary data.
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
command
|The absolute path to the executable file, or the file name (if the command's directory is in the
PATH).
format
|The file format. All the formats described in Formats are supported.
command_termination_timeout
|The executable script should contain a main read-write loop. After the dictionary is destroyed, the pipe is closed, and the executable file will have
command_termination_timeout seconds to shutdown before ClickHouse will send a SIGTERM signal to the child process. Specified in seconds. Default value is
10. Optional.
command_read_timeout
|Timeout for reading data from command stdout in milliseconds. Default value
10000. Optional.
command_write_timeout
|Timeout for writing data to command stdin in milliseconds. Default value
10000. Optional.
implicit_key
|The executable source file can return only values, and the correspondence to the requested keys is determined implicitly by the order of rows in the result. Default value is
false.
execute_direct
|If
execute_direct =
1, then
command will be searched inside user_scripts folder specified by user_scripts_path. Additional script arguments can be specified using a whitespace separator. Example:
script_name arg1 arg2. If
execute_direct =
0,
command is passed as argument for
bin/sh -c. Default value is
0. Optional.
send_chunk_header
|Controls whether to send row count before sending a chunk of data to process. Default value is
false. Optional.
That dictionary source can be configured only via XML configuration. Creating dictionaries with executable source via DDL is disabled; otherwise, the DB user would be able to execute arbitrary binaries on the ClickHouse node.