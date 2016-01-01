ClickHouse dictionary source
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
host
|The ClickHouse host. If it is a local host, the query is processed without any network activity. To improve fault tolerance, you can create a Distributed table and enter it in subsequent configurations.
port
|The port on the ClickHouse server.
user
|Name of the ClickHouse user.
password
|Password of the ClickHouse user.
db
|Name of the database.
table
|Name of the table.
where
|The selection criteria. Optional.
invalidate_query
|Query for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME.
secure
|Use SSL for connection.
query
|The custom query. Optional.
Note
The
table or
where fields cannot be used together with the
query field. And either one of the
table or
query fields must be declared.