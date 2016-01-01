Skip to main content
ClickHouse dictionary source

Example of settings:

SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(
    host 'example01-01-1'
    port 9000
    user 'default'
    password ''
    db 'default'
    table 'ids'
    where 'id=10'
    secure 1
    query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM default.ids'
));

Setting fields:

SettingDescription
hostThe ClickHouse host. If it is a local host, the query is processed without any network activity. To improve fault tolerance, you can create a Distributed table and enter it in subsequent configurations.
portThe port on the ClickHouse server.
userName of the ClickHouse user.
passwordPassword of the ClickHouse user.
dbName of the database.
tableName of the table.
whereThe selection criteria. Optional.
invalidate_queryQuery for checking the dictionary status. Optional. Read more in the section Refreshing dictionary data using LIFETIME.
secureUse SSL for connection.
queryThe custom query. Optional.
Note

The table or where fields cannot be used together with the query field. And either one of the table or query fields must be declared.