Cassandra dictionary source

Example of settings:

SOURCE(CASSANDRA(
    host 'localhost'
    port 9042
    user 'username'
    password 'qwerty123'
    keyspace 'database_name'
    column_family 'table_name'
    allow_filtering 1
    partition_key_prefix 1
    consistency 'One'
    where '"SomeColumn" = 42'
    max_threads 8
    query 'SELECT id, value_1, value_2 FROM database_name.table_name'
))

Setting fields:

SettingDescription
hostThe Cassandra host or comma-separated list of hosts.
portThe port on the Cassandra servers. If not specified, default port 9042 is used.
userName of the Cassandra user.
passwordPassword of the Cassandra user.
keyspaceName of the keyspace (database).
column_familyName of the column family (table).
allow_filteringFlag to allow or not potentially expensive conditions on clustering key columns. Default value is 1.
partition_key_prefixNumber of partition key columns in primary key of the Cassandra table. Required for compose key dictionaries. Order of key columns in the dictionary definition must be the same as in Cassandra. Default value is 1 (the first key column is a partition key and other key columns are clustering key).
consistencyConsistency level. Possible values: One, Two, Three, All, EachQuorum, Quorum, LocalQuorum, LocalOne, Serial, LocalSerial. Default value is One.
whereOptional selection criteria.
max_threadsThe maximum number of threads to use for loading data from multiple partitions in compose key dictionaries.
queryThe custom query. Optional.
Note

The column_family or where fields cannot be used together with the query field. And either one of the column_family or query fields must be declared.