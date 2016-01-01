Cassandra dictionary source
Example of settings:
- DDL
- Configuration file
Setting fields:
|Setting
|Description
host
|The Cassandra host or comma-separated list of hosts.
port
|The port on the Cassandra servers. If not specified, default port
9042 is used.
user
|Name of the Cassandra user.
password
|Password of the Cassandra user.
keyspace
|Name of the keyspace (database).
column_family
|Name of the column family (table).
allow_filtering
|Flag to allow or not potentially expensive conditions on clustering key columns. Default value is
1.
partition_key_prefix
|Number of partition key columns in primary key of the Cassandra table. Required for compose key dictionaries. Order of key columns in the dictionary definition must be the same as in Cassandra. Default value is
1 (the first key column is a partition key and other key columns are clustering key).
consistency
|Consistency level. Possible values:
One,
Two,
Three,
All,
EachQuorum,
Quorum,
LocalQuorum,
LocalOne,
Serial,
LocalSerial. Default value is
One.
where
|Optional selection criteria.
max_threads
|The maximum number of threads to use for loading data from multiple partitions in compose key dictionaries.
query
|The custom query. Optional.
Note
The
column_family or
where fields cannot be used together with the
query field. And either one of the
column_family or
query fields must be declared.