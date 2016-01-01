Cassandra dictionary source

host The Cassandra host or comma-separated list of hosts.

port The port on the Cassandra servers. If not specified, default port 9042 is used.

user Name of the Cassandra user.

password Password of the Cassandra user.

keyspace Name of the keyspace (database).

column_family Name of the column family (table).

allow_filtering Flag to allow or not potentially expensive conditions on clustering key columns. Default value is 1 .

partition_key_prefix Number of partition key columns in primary key of the Cassandra table. Required for compose key dictionaries. Order of key columns in the dictionary definition must be the same as in Cassandra. Default value is 1 (the first key column is a partition key and other key columns are clustering key).

consistency Consistency level. Possible values: One , Two , Three , All , EachQuorum , Quorum , LocalQuorum , LocalOne , Serial , LocalSerial . Default value is One .

where Optional selection criteria.

max_threads The maximum number of threads to use for loading data from multiple partitions in compose key dictionaries.