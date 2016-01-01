Dictionary Sources

Tip If you are using a dictionary with ClickHouse Cloud please use the DDL query option to create your dictionaries, and create your dictionary as user default . Also, verify the list of supported dictionary sources in the Cloud Compatibility guide.

A dictionary can be connected to ClickHouse from many different sources. The source is configured in the source section for configuration file and using the SOURCE clause for DDL statement.

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY dict_name (...) ... SOURCE(SOURCE_TYPE(param1 val1 ... paramN valN)) -- Source configuration ... <clickhouse> <dictionary> ... <source> <source_type> <!-- Source configuration --> </source_type> </source> ... </dictionary> ... </clickhouse>

The following source types ( SOURCE_TYPE / source_type ) are available:

For source types Local file, Executable file, HTTP(s), ClickHouse optional settings are available: