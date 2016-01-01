Dictionary Sources
Syntax
Tip
If you are using a dictionary with ClickHouse Cloud please use the DDL query option to create your dictionaries, and create your dictionary as user
default.
Also, verify the list of supported dictionary sources in the Cloud Compatibility guide.
A dictionary can be connected to ClickHouse from many different sources.
The source is configured in the
source section for configuration file and using the
SOURCE clause for DDL statement.
- DDL
- Configuration file
Supported dictionary sources
The following source types (
SOURCE_TYPE/
source_type) are available:
- Local file
- Executable File
- Executable Pool
- HTTP(S)
- DBMS
- YAMLRegExpTree
- Null
For source types Local file, Executable file, HTTP(s), ClickHouse optional settings are available:
- DDL
- Configuration file